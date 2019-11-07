Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zafin Adds Financial Services Veteran Alexandra Roddy to Bolster Senior Leadership Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 10:15am EST

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, a leading provider of product and pricing control solutions for financial institutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Alexandra (Alex) Roddy to its senior leadership team as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships.

Alex brings more than 20 years of American retail and small business financial services and marketing experience to Zafin. She was most recently the Global Head of Marketing and Communications for Prologis, the world’s leading industrial REIT, and previously held leadership roles in marketing, product, strategy and technology at Franklin Templeton Investments, Bank of the West, Wachovia, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo. Alex will oversee Zafin’s strategic partnership with Salesforce and its broader financial services ecosystem, as well as Zafin’s Marketing function.

”With customers expecting ever more relevant and personalized offers, interactions and experiences, Zafin’s technology is more vital to a financial institution’s success than ever before,” said Roddy.

“We are honoured to have Alex join our team,” said Al Karim Somji, Founder and CEO of Zafin. “As financial services continues to undergo rapid changes on several fronts, including digital transformation and customer experience, Alex brings a combination of deep banking knowledge and fresh perspectives to help drive Zafin’s long-term growth strategy.”

About Zafin
Established in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of product and pricing control solutions, enabling banks to manage conduct risk and increase customer lifetime value. In the current environment, it is critical for banks to have certainty around the products and services to which their clients have access, to ensure that pricing is appropriate and fair, and to substantiate that fees and interest are consistent with contractual arrangements. Zafin’s cloud-based SaaS platform can be implemented quickly, with minimal to no changes required to existing product systems. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices around the globe, Zafin is trusted by some of the world’s largest retail and corporate banks. For more information about Zafin, visit www.zafin.com.

For More Information, Please Contact:
Colette McLaughlin
Uproar PR for Zafin
cmclaughlin@uproarpr.com
312.878.4575 x240

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pHSBC : warned by British regulator over weak fraud and staff controls
RE
12:55p5G Economy to Generate $13.2 Trillion in Sales Enablement by 2035
AQ
12:55pAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:55pEXXON MOBIL : denies that it misled investors on climate risks
AQ
12:54pEXCLUSIVE : Freddie Mac hires McKinsey to review capital as government overhaul begins
RE
12:54pMAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:54pDISCOVERY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:54pZOETIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:53pSURVEY : More in U.S. say now not a 'good time to buy' a home
AQ
12:52pNISSAN MOTOR : upgrades NV300 and NV400 vans
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
3Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5Stocks, dollar rally on renewed U.S.-China deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group