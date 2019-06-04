Zai Lab : Abstracts and posters on Tumor Treating Fields presenting in ASCO 2019

2 posters and 6 online abstracts about new data from Tumor Treating Fields programs were presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2019, which is held from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago, Illinois.
Posters:
Analysis of the EF-14 phase III trial reveals that tumor treating fields alter progression patterns in glioblastoma
Abstract Number: 2055
Poster Board: 244
Location: Hall A
Radiological response patterns in the phase 2 STELLAR trial of TTFields with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM)
Abstract Number: 8551
Poster Board: 307
Location: Hall A
Online abstracts:
Meta-analysis of toxicity data in thoracic and abdominal malignancies from: Clinical trials in tumor treating fields
Abstract Submission ID: 264691
Abstract Number: e14658
Category: Developmental Therapeutics and TumorBiology (Nonimmuno)
A general approach to optimizing tumor treating fields therapy
Abstract Submission ID: 268747
Abstract Number: e14668
Category: Developmental Therapeutics and TumorBiology (Nonimmuno)
The combined treatment of 150 kHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and sorafenib inhibits hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro and in vivo
Abstract Submission ID: 267227
Abstract Number: e15653
Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer
The combined treatment of 150 kHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and cisplatin or pemetrexed inhibits mesothelioma cells in vitro and in vivo
Abstract Submission ID: 266961
Abstract Number: e20069
Category: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers
Transducer array layout optimization for the treatment of pancreatic cancer using TumorTreating Fields (TTFields) in the phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial
Abstract Submission ID: 268261
Abstract Number: e15766
Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer
Survival meta-analysis from fifteen years of a standard systemic therapy in malignant pleural mesothelioma
Abstract Submission ID: TBC
Abstract Number: e20066
Category: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers
