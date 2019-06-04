Log in
Zai Lab : Abstracts and posters on Tumor Treating Fields presenting in ASCO 2019

06/04/2019 | 07:50am EDT

2 posters and 6 online abstracts about new data from Tumor Treating Fields programs were presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2019, which is held from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

Posters:

Analysis of the EF-14 phase III trial reveals that tumor treating fields alter progression patterns in glioblastoma
Abstract Number: 2055
Poster Board: 244
Location: Hall A

Radiological response patterns in the phase 2 STELLAR trial of TTFields with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM)
Abstract Number: 8551
Poster Board: 307
Location: Hall A

Online abstracts:

Meta-analysis of toxicity data in thoracic and abdominal malignancies from: Clinical trials in tumor treating fields
Abstract Submission ID: 264691
Abstract Number: e14658
Category: Developmental Therapeutics and TumorBiology (Nonimmuno)

A general approach to optimizing tumor treating fields therapy
Abstract Submission ID: 268747
Abstract Number: e14668
Category: Developmental Therapeutics and TumorBiology (Nonimmuno)

The combined treatment of 150 kHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and sorafenib inhibits hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro and in vivo
Abstract Submission ID: 267227
Abstract Number: e15653
Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer

The combined treatment of 150 kHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and cisplatin or pemetrexed inhibits mesothelioma cells in vitro and in vivo
Abstract Submission ID: 266961
Abstract Number: e20069
Category: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Transducer array layout optimization for the treatment of pancreatic cancer using TumorTreating Fields (TTFields) in the phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial
Abstract Submission ID: 268261
Abstract Number: e15766
Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer

Survival meta-analysis from fifteen years of a standard systemic therapy in malignant pleural mesothelioma
Abstract Submission ID: TBC
Abstract Number: e20066
Category: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 11:49:08 UTC
