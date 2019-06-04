Zai Lab : Abstracts and posters on Tumor Treating Fields presenting in ASCO 2019

2 posters and 6 online abstracts about new data from Tumor Treating Fields programs were presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2019, which is held from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

Posters:

Analysis of the EF-14 phase III trial reveals that tumor treating fields alter progression patterns in glioblastoma

Abstract Number: 2055

Poster Board: 244

Location: Hall A

Radiological response patterns in the phase 2 STELLAR trial of TTFields with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM)

Abstract Number: 8551

Poster Board: 307

Location: Hall A

Online abstracts:

Meta-analysis of toxicity data in thoracic and abdominal malignancies from: Clinical trials in tumor treating fields

Abstract Submission ID: 264691

Abstract Number: e14658

Category: Developmental Therapeutics and TumorBiology (Nonimmuno)

A general approach to optimizing tumor treating fields therapy

Abstract Submission ID: 268747

Abstract Number: e14668

Category: Developmental Therapeutics and TumorBiology (Nonimmuno)

The combined treatment of 150 kHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and sorafenib inhibits hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro and in vivo

Abstract Submission ID: 267227

Abstract Number: e15653

Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer

The combined treatment of 150 kHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and cisplatin or pemetrexed inhibits mesothelioma cells in vitro and in vivo

Abstract Submission ID: 266961

Abstract Number: e20069

Category: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Transducer array layout optimization for the treatment of pancreatic cancer using TumorTreating Fields (TTFields) in the phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial

Abstract Submission ID: 268261

Abstract Number: e15766

Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer

Survival meta-analysis from fifteen years of a standard systemic therapy in malignant pleural mesothelioma

Abstract Submission ID: TBC

Abstract Number: e20066

Category: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers