Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zalando raises profit guidance as site visits soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:23am EDT
The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, raised its full-year profit outlook on Thursday after a big jump in the number of visits to its site, helped in part by faster delivery options.

Shares in the company, which delivers to 17 European countries, were up 10% by 0739 GMT.

"Today's update will only serve to underline why other online fashion retailers may be finding life so hard on the continent," said Liberum analysts Wayne Brown and Adam Tomlinson.

Zalando's profitability has been squeezed in recent years as it has invested heavily in logistics and technology to speed delivery. That has coincided with declines in average order size as customers shop more frequently from their smartphones but buy less each time.

The company has been taking steps to bolster average order size, adding beauty products to its range, making size recommendations to reduce the likelihood of returns and trialing a minimum order value.

It has also said it expects margins to gain increasing support from a move to expand its partner programme, under which it charges fashion labels a commission to sell stock through its website rather than buying and selling them itself.

Finance chief David Schroeder said Zalando managed to slow the decline in average online basket size to 56.40 euros in the second quarter, helped by the introduction of minimum order values in several countries, with France the next to join the scheme.

Average basket size was also helped by customers ordering more higher-value autumn and winter garments than expected, he told journalists on a conference call.

The number of active customers rose 15% to 28.3 million in the quarter, while site visits jumped by more than a third to almost 1 billion, 84% of which came through mobile devices.

Zalando doubled the number of parcels delivered on the same or next day in Germany, its biggest market, compared with the previous quarter and said it is testing same-day evening delivery in the Zurich region.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was up 8% at 102 million euros (£92.9 million) on sales that jumped by 20.1% to 1.567 billion euros. Analysts had expected EBIT and sales of 95 million and 1.6 billion euros respectively.

Zalando raised its outlook for adjusted EBIT to the "upper half" of the previously targeted range of between 175 million and 225 million euros. It said it expects revenue growth "around" the low end of a 20-25 percent range, instead of "at" the low end.

Last month British rival ASOS issued its third profit warning since December, saying problems at warehouses in the United States and Germany had restricted product availability, hitting sales and raising costs.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman)

By Emma Thomasson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ZALANDO 12.21% 46.7 Delayed Quote.85.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aNatural Gas Distribution Market Expected To Reach A Value Of Nearly $872.06 Billion By 2022
AQ
05:08aIndonesia to ease bank merger rules to encourage consolidation
RE
05:08aUK holiday-makers feel early hit from pound's new Brexit fall
RE
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on Shell, Fed disappointment; banks rise
RE
04:49aMaking sense of chaos? Algos scour social media for clues to crypto moves
RE
04:46a'Suffocating' UK factories report biggest fall in output in seven years - PMI
RE
04:46aWorld food prices ease for second month running in July - U.N. FAO
RE
04:45aEUROPE : Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit
RE
04:33aChina sees intensive contact with U.S. this month ahead of September trade talks
RE
04:31aSouth Africa's Sappi buys Canadian paper mill, third-quarter profit falls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : whistleblower gets first False Claims payout over cybersecurity
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Utility Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group