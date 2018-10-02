Zall : Announcements and Notices - [Further Extension of Long Stop Date in Relation to the Very S...

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd.

ՙဧ౽ᑌණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2098)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RELATION TO

THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 June 2017 and 2 April 2018 (the "Second Announcement"), and the circular of the Company dated 11 December 2017 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Further Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

As disclosed in the Circular and the Second Announcement, the Completion will be conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent on or before the Long Stop Date, being 31 March 2018 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties in writing), which was extended to 30 September 2018 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties in writing) pursuant to a supplmental agreement dated 31 March 2018 between the parties to the Agreement. As additional time is required by the Vendors to fulfil the conditions precedent, the parties to the Agreement entered into another supplemental agreement to the Agreement on 30 September 2018, pursuant to which the parties to the Agreement agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 March 2019 or such later date as may be agreed between the parties in writing.

Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged and shall be in full force and effect.

By order of the Board

Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd.

Yan Zhi Co-chairman

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members, of which Dr. Yan Zhi, Dr. Gang Yu, Mr. Wei Zhe, David, Mr. Qi Zhiping and Mr. Cui Jinfeng are executive Directors; Mr. Cheung Ka Fai, Mr. Wu Ying and Mr. Zhu Zhengfu are independent non-executive Directors.