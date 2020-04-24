Zamansky LLC : Investigates David Lerner Associates Over Energy 11 LP, Energy Resources 12 and Spirit of America Energy Fund (SOAEX)

Zamansky LLC is investigating brokerage firm David Lerner Associates Inc. (“David Lerner”), over potential unsuitable sales practices involving oil, gas and energy investments. David Lerner is the sales distributor of two non-public limited partnerships, Energy 11 LP and Energy Resources 12, and the Spirit of America Energy mutual fund (SOAEX). These companies all invest in the oil, gas and energy sector.

According to investment fraud attorney, Jake Zamansky, the oil, gas and energy sector has been extremely volatile over the years, making these high risk investments.

The two partnerships – Energy 11 and Energy Resources 12 –are also not publicly traded, so they have limited liquidity, he says. These investments sold by David Lerner are not suitable or appropriate for most conservative, retired or other risk-averse investors, he says.

The law firm is investigating whether David Lerner sold the Energy 11 LP, Energy Resources 12, and Spirit of America Energy Fund to investors where these were unsuitable investments, or where these investments unsuitably over-concentrated an investor’s portfolio in the energy sector.

What Investors Can Do

If you are a David Lerner customer who purchased the Energy 11 LP, Energy Resources 12 or Spirit of America Energy Fund, the law firm will review your investments to determine if you have the legal right recover your loss, without obligation or cost to you. To set up an evaluation, email Jake Zamansky at jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

