Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zamansky LLC : Investigates David Lerner Associates Over Energy 11 LP, Energy Resources 12 and Spirit of America Energy Fund (SOAEX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Zamansky LLC is investigating brokerage firm David Lerner Associates Inc. (“David Lerner”), over potential unsuitable sales practices involving oil, gas and energy investments. David Lerner is the sales distributor of two non-public limited partnerships, Energy 11 LP and Energy Resources 12, and the Spirit of America Energy mutual fund (SOAEX). These companies all invest in the oil, gas and energy sector.

According to investment fraud attorney, Jake Zamansky, the oil, gas and energy sector has been extremely volatile over the years, making these high risk investments.

The two partnerships – Energy 11 and Energy Resources 12 –are also not publicly traded, so they have limited liquidity, he says. These investments sold by David Lerner are not suitable or appropriate for most conservative, retired or other risk-averse investors, he says.

The law firm is investigating whether David Lerner sold the Energy 11 LP, Energy Resources 12, and Spirit of America Energy Fund to investors where these were unsuitable investments, or where these investments unsuitably over-concentrated an investor’s portfolio in the energy sector.

What Investors Can Do

If you are a David Lerner customer who purchased the Energy 11 LP, Energy Resources 12 or Spirit of America Energy Fund, the law firm will review your investments to determine if you have the legal right recover your loss, without obligation or cost to you. To set up an evaluation, email Jake Zamansky at jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is one of the leading law firms with a practice focused on securities fraud and financial services arbitration and class action litigation. We represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover losses.

To learn more about Zamansky, please visit our website, www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:10pPortofino Closes Oversubscribed Financing
NE
06:08pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:05pPOSaBIT Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements
NE
06:05pQUANTERIX : Announces Simoa® Success Grant Program to Accelerate Promising Infectious Disease & Immunology Research
BU
06:02pALUF HOLDINGS, INC. : And COLOTRAQ Agree To Unwinding Acquisition
PR
06:02pNabis Holdings Inc. to Postpone Annual and Q1 Statutory Filings Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
GL
06:01pKBR, INC. : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06:01pMarrone Bio Innovations Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule
GL
06:01pCISCO : AppDynamics Positioned Highest on Ability to Execute Axis and Named a Leader for Eighth Consecutive Time in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring
BU
06:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Industrial Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Cree Inc. and Eaton Corporation Plc | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QUANTERIX CORPORATION : QUANTERIX : Announces Simoa® Success Grant Program to Accelerate Promising Infectious ..
2MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. : Marrone Bio Innovations Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Failure to Satisfy a ..
3POSABIT SYSTEMS CORPORATION : POSaBIT Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements
4TORSTAR CORPORATION : TORSTAR CORPORATION : to Report 2020 First Quarter Results
5KBR, INC. : KBR, INC. : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group