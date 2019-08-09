Zamansky LLC : Investigates GPB Capital Holdings Private Funds and the Brokerage Firms Which Allegedly Sold GPB Funds to Investors

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in GPB Capital Holdings Private Funds. This includes the GPB Automotive Fund, GPB Automotive Income, GPB Holdings II and III, GPB Waste Management, GPB Cold Storage and GPB NY Development. These GPB funds are highly speculative and risky private placements that were not suitable for all but the most aggressive investors.

Our law firm is investigating potential fraud and breaches of duties owed by GPB officers and managers to investors. According to public reports, GPB is under investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission and other regulators and has been accused in a lawsuit by a former business partner of running a “Ponzi” scheme. GPB has also failed to file certain audited financial statements which causes concern to investors.

Our law firm is investigating sales of GPB Funds by brokerage firms which reportedly received commissions of as high as 10%, for a total of $167 million, from sales to investors. FINRA Rules require that any broker selling this type of investment must conduct thorough due diligence, and justify the investment as suitable for a customer.

Among the brokerage firms that allegedly sold GPB Funds are Royal Alliance Associates Inc., Sagepoint Financial Inc., FSC Securities Corp., Woodbury Financial Services Inc., Aegis Capital Corp., Newbridge Securities Corporation, Ausdal Financial Partners, Concorde Investment Services, Geneos Wealth Management, Hightower Securities, International Assets Advisory, Money Concepts Capital Corp., National Securities Corporation, and others.

What GPB Investors Can Do

If you are purchased or invested in GPB Funds, please contact our firm for an evaluation of your rights. You can contact Jake Zamansky by telephone at (212) 742-1414 or by email at jake@zamansky.com.

