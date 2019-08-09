Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zamansky LLC : Investigates GPB Capital Holdings Private Funds and the Brokerage Firms Which Allegedly Sold GPB Funds to Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in GPB Capital Holdings Private Funds. This includes the GPB Automotive Fund, GPB Automotive Income, GPB Holdings II and III, GPB Waste Management, GPB Cold Storage and GPB NY Development. These GPB funds are highly speculative and risky private placements that were not suitable for all but the most aggressive investors.

Our law firm is investigating potential fraud and breaches of duties owed by GPB officers and managers to investors. According to public reports, GPB is under investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission and other regulators and has been accused in a lawsuit by a former business partner of running a “Ponzi” scheme. GPB has also failed to file certain audited financial statements which causes concern to investors.

Our law firm is investigating sales of GPB Funds by brokerage firms which reportedly received commissions of as high as 10%, for a total of $167 million, from sales to investors. FINRA Rules require that any broker selling this type of investment must conduct thorough due diligence, and justify the investment as suitable for a customer.

Among the brokerage firms that allegedly sold GPB Funds are Royal Alliance Associates Inc., Sagepoint Financial Inc., FSC Securities Corp., Woodbury Financial Services Inc., Aegis Capital Corp., Newbridge Securities Corporation, Ausdal Financial Partners, Concorde Investment Services, Geneos Wealth Management, Hightower Securities, International Assets Advisory, Money Concepts Capital Corp., National Securities Corporation, and others.

What GPB Investors Can Do

If you are purchased or invested in GPB Funds, please contact our firm for an evaluation of your rights. You can contact Jake Zamansky by telephone at (212) 742-1414 or by email at jake@zamansky.com.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading stock law firm specializing in securities and investment fraud class actions and FINRA arbitrations. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – EGBN
GL
06:21pAZUL : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19
PU
06:16pFRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FRED
BU
06:13pDISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off and Subsequent Merger of its BSS Business
PR
06:04pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
BU
06:03pAnnouncing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
BU
06:01pFITLIFE BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
06:01pLUNDIN GOLD : Reports Q2 2019 Results
AQ
06:01pBRASKEM : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash
PU
06:01pCOPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
2Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
3KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : DISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off an..
5AZUL : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group