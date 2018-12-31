Zamansky LLC : Investigates Legal Claims For Investors With Losses From Yield Enhancement Strategies

We are investigating legal claims on behalf of investors who have suffered losses from investing in any “Yield Enhancement Strategy,” or “YES” strategy. A YES strategy is a form of investing where call or put options are sold to enhance returns in relatively stable or flat markets. The YES strategy is often sold as a “safe” or “stable” return strategy for investors. However, YES strategies rely on various options or derivatives to generate the yield, which can involve substantial risk of volatility or loss if the market moves against the position.

UBS Financial Services, Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and other large investment firms have offered YES strategies in various forms or products, sometimes through managed accounts, structured notes or funds. These investment products or funds can be highly risky and speculative, and should only be purchased by aggressive investors.

If you have suffered losses from any YES strategy offered through a large brokerage or investment firm, please contact our firm for an evaluation of your legal rights. You may have a legal claim to recover your losses.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading stock law firm with a practice in securities fraud, ERISA and employment class actions. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.

