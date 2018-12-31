Zamansky LLC : Investigates Legal Claims For Investors With Losses From Yield Enhancement Strategies

We are investigating legal claims on behalf of investors who have
suffered losses from investing in any “Yield Enhancement Strategy,” or
“YES” strategy. A YES strategy is a form of investing where call or put
options are sold to enhance returns in relatively stable or flat
markets. The YES strategy is often sold as a “safe” or “stable” return
strategy for investors. However, YES strategies rely on various options
or derivatives to generate the yield, which can involve substantial risk
of volatility or loss if the market moves against the position.
UBS Financial Services, Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and
other large investment firms have offered YES strategies in various
forms or products, sometimes through managed accounts, structured notes
or funds. These investment products or funds can be highly risky and
speculative, and should only be purchased by aggressive investors.
If you have suffered losses from any YES strategy offered through a
large brokerage or investment firm, please contact our firm for an
evaluation of your legal rights. You may have a legal claim to recover
your losses.
About Zamansky LLC
Zamansky LLC is a leading stock law firm with a practice in securities
fraud, ERISA and employment class actions. We are investment fraud
attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our
practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively
prosecute cases and recover investment losses.
To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005104/en/