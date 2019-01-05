Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zambia Vedanta unit halts operations at underground mine on tax concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 05:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Konkola Copper Mines PLC workers wait in a lift before going to work underground in Konkola

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), majority owned by Vedanta Resources, suspended operations at its Nchanga mine following the introduction of an import duty on copper concentrates, the company said.

Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, introduced new mining duties, increased royalties and plans to replace Value Added Tax (VAT) with a sales tax by April to help bring down mounting debt.

KCM said in a note to employees, seen by Reuters, that operations at the mine would be suspended from Jan. 4 due to low availability of acid as a result of rationalised operations at its Nchanga smelter.

Operations at the smelter were downsized due to low availability of concentrates after the government introduced an import duty on concentrates, KCM said.

"The introduction of 5 percent import duty on concentrates has made the smelting of imported concentrates commercially unviable," the company said.

KCM said it needed to import concentrates in order to meet smelter capacity and blending requirements.

The Chamber of Mines said last month mining companies may lay off over 21,000 workers due to reduced capital expenditure over the next three years due to the changes.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Emma Rumney and Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14aBITCOIN ACCEPTED : : Cost Of Tindamax :: Express Delivery
PU
05:54aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Veterinary ireland must get back around the table with the dept of agriculture
PU
05:44aZambia Vedanta unit halts operations at underground mine on tax concerns
RE
02:55aIran says despite U.S. sanctions, it has found new "potential" oil buyers
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
12:59aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iranian firms in negotiation to develop South Pars oil layer
PU
12:03aChina's Chongqing to step up support for real economy
RE
01/04TAKE FIVE : Be careful out there! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
01/04FED'S MESTER : Rates near neutral mean Fed can "take our time" on next moves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2S&P 500 : Fund managers hoping for stock rally look to emerging markets
3BAYER : BAYER : Gets Leg Up in Case Over Weedkiller
4APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
5UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Unum Therapeutics Announces 2019 Goals and Expected Milest..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.