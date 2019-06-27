Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zambia directs state power firm to take cost-cutting measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:29am EDT

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's Zesco Ltd should freeze staff hiring, merge some of its departments and take other steps to cut costs and make the state power utility more efficient, a government body said.

The government said in November it had started implementing measures to transform Zesco, which does not have enough capacity to meet the African nation's power demand.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which oversees state-owned enterprises, said on Wednesday that Zesco should quickly implement measures to turn the company around.

Zesco Ltd should suspend the employment of new staff, freeze all vacant positions and abolish or merge some of the company's functions or departments, it said.

"In addition, IDC expects a comprehensive review and restructuring of conditions of service particularly for those in management such as travel on company business," it said.

IDC also said Zesco should suspend any investments in projects or programmes not directly aligned to the efficient and effective delivery of electricity.

IDC said Zesco Ltd should take a lead in encouraging power generation through renewable energy sources to help Zambia plug its 300 megawatt (MW) power deficit.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Strong economic relations with Turkey are in Hungary's fundamental interests
PU
03:41aChina opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
RE
03:41aMorocco's Tangier port to become Mediterranean's largest
RE
03:40aPetronas-Saudi JV to restart crude unit at Malaysia refinery in July -sources
RE
03:29aZambia directs state power firm to take cost-cutting measures
RE
03:26aSlumbering FX confounds traders, prompts fear of rude awakening
RE
03:25aDollar builds on rebound as hopes rise for U.S.-China trade truce
RE
03:25aSouth Africa's rand slips in profit-taking ahead of G20 summit
RE
03:24aSpanish inflation falls to lowest level since end 2016 in June
RE
03:23aDollar builds on rebound as hopes rise for U.S.-China trade truce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About