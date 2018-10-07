Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zambia says open to dialogue with miners over tax increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 12:10pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A miner sweeps the floor underground at the Chibuluma copper mine

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's Finance Ministry said on Sunday that it was open to dialogue with mining companies over the government's plans to increase mining taxes.

Africa's second-largest copper producer said late last month that it would introduce new mining duties and increase royalties to help bring down mounting debt.

Large miners such as First Quantum, Glencore and Vedanta Resources have often criticised the Zambian government over rising costs at their operations.

"We remain open to dialogue with mining companies that are willing to amicably discuss the transition to the new mining tax regime," a Finance Ministry statement quoted minister Margaret Mwanakatwe as saying.

The statement said a tax policy review committee would be appointed to deal with technical issues related to the tax changes and that the ministry had taken note of criticism by Zambia's Chamber of Mines.

The Chamber of Mines said this week that some companies had already scrapped expansion plans over the tax hikes and that the country's copper output could fall.

The tax increases are part of government efforts to trim the fiscal deficit to 6.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 from 7.4 percent this year.

Mining accounts for more than 70 percent of Zambia's foreign exchange earnings.

Concerns about Zambia's rising debt, alongside accusations of additional hidden borrowing and government corruption, have spooked investors and Western donors in recent months.

The International Monetary Fund has put on hold talk about an aid package due to Zambia's debts, which it describes as unsustainable.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pZambia says open to dialogue with miners over tax increases
RE
12:03pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : organized a Training Program on "Education Policies and Labor Market" for the Ministry of Education during the period of 30/9/2018 to 2/10/2018. The program was organized in Ma
PU
12:01pLloyd's of London accelerating Brexit contingency plans - BBC
RE
11:39aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September -- Update
DJ
11:38aNigeria promotes growth plan to investors on New York roadshow
RE
11:31aCongo Republic approves 2019 budget with GDP growth forecast of 3.7 pct
RE
11:24aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September
DJ
11:06aUK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
RE
11:03aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : says renewables are now cheapest energy source
PU
10:53aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Gazprom discuss joint co-operation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5APPLE : APPLE : Trigger-happy UP cops have shot reputation to smithereens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.