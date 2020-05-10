Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 06:02am EDT
The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

Zambia has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a COVID-19-related rapid credit facility as it starts the process of shortlisting financial advisers to help reduce its debt load, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Zambia was already wrestling with a growing public debt even before the new coronavirus outbreak forced lockdowns across the globe, delivering a big blow to demand for raw materials. Zambia is Africa's second biggest copper producer.

Discussions with the IMF on the rapid credit facility are continuing, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Zambia has also closed a call for tenders for financial advisers over its debt and started the process of shortlisting and selecting the winner, it said in the same statement.

The IMF in April forecast Zambia's economy would contract by 3.5% in 2020, down from growth of 1.5% in 2019, because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Zambia's economic activity has also been hampered by widespread power shortages.

The Zambian government's external debt stock jumped to 45% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, up from 37% in the previous year, while the total debt stock is estimated at 89%, according to World Bank data.

The IMF has approved requests for emergency pandemic aid from 50 of its 189 members for a total of about $18 billion, a spokesman for the Fund said on Thursday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Zambia rose to 252 on Saturday and deaths from the highly infectious respiratory disease increased to seven, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14aMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Raising cattle and kids in bear country
PU
07:09aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA proposes COVID-19 exit strategies to bring African economies back on track
PU
06:48aFrench, Dutch join forces to urge EU to show teeth on trade
RE
06:48aBANK OF ISRAEL : The Banking Supervision Department announces a comprehensive framework that has been adopted by the banking system for deferring loan payments as assistance to bank customers in dealing with the ramifications of the coronavirus crisis
PU
06:39aEmirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever
RE
06:02aZambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of coronavirus
RE
05:46aUK wants to 'slowly and cautiously' ease lockdown to restart economy - minister
RE
05:45aAmerica's Smallest Stocks Are Staging a Comeback
DJ
04:28aEgyptian state banks collect over $7 bln from high-yield certificates
RE
04:21aEgypt's headline inflation rises to 5.9% in April -CAPMAS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sues California county in virus factory closure fight, threatens to leave
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Animal Crossing gamers use code words, middlemen to enter virtual..
3PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Some Americans Are Being Turned Away Trying to Buy Life In..
4BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, May 11
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group