Zambian delays implementation date for sales tax from VAT to Sept 1

06/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said on Friday she was delaying the implementation date for sales tax from July 1 to Sept. 1 to allow it undergo parliamentary procedures.

In March, Zambia again delayed replacing Value Added Tax (VAT) with a non-refundable sales tax for three months until July to allow for further consultation with business leaders.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Alison Williams)

