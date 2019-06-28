Zambian delays implementation date for sales tax from VAT to Sept 1
06/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said on Friday she was delaying the implementation date for sales tax from July 1 to Sept. 1 to allow it undergo parliamentary procedures.
In March, Zambia again delayed replacing Value Added Tax (VAT) with a non-refundable sales tax for three months until July to allow for further consultation with business leaders.
