Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Services Signs Service Agreement with the General Department of Education in the Eastern Province

Zamil Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Services Co. has signed a three-year agreement with the General Department of Education in the Eastern Province. Its scope is the servicing and maintenance of the HVAC/R systems and units at more than 967 schools and administrative buildings (boys' and girls' sections) across the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement is part of the General Department of Education's preparation plan for the new academic year, in addition to providing periodic, emergency, and preventive maintenance for the educational facilities throughout the year. It consists of several items, most notably the provision of skilled engineers and technicians as well as a mobile app with which to make service and maintenance requests.

Additionally, the agreement covers all types of room and central air conditioners, refrigeration systems, and other HVAC/R systems installed at the various educational and administrative buildings.