Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Selected as Winner of the United Safety Council Gold Award for 2018

04/07/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
Zamil Industrial Investment Co. (Zamil Industrial) has been selected by the United Safety Council (USC) as the winner of the Gold Award for Corporate Safety for 2018. The company was selected from among a group of international organizations collaborating with the council.

The award recognizes Zamil Industrial for the outstanding safety initiatives in place at the company, the positive results of its annual HSE Management Audit, and the thoroughness of the Safety Key Performance Index conducted every quarter.

The award committee cited the company's extraordinary improvements in its accident frequency rating, severity rate, and the outstanding reductions achieved in lost-time injuries and recordable injuries.

Zamil Industrial understands the importance of involving both employees and management in safety programs and safety committee meetings, of having written safety and health programs in place, and of using inspection and incident investigation programs to address and resolve any issues that may arise.

In addition, the director of the Corporate Loss Prevention Department (CLPD) at Zamil Industrial, Awadh Eid Al-Ghamdi, received the prestigious USC Safety Leadership Award for the 2018 reporting period, as well as a Certificate of Recognition for the COSS (Certified Occupational Safety Specialist) Excellence in Safety Award.

These international awards acknowledge the significant contributions made by the CLPD management and teams in the implementation of effective safety programs and initiatives. They also demonstrate the company's genuine commitment to sustaining rigorous safety management and to providing a safe, healthy and decent working environment, free from foreseeable hazards and risks, across all the business units of Zamil Industrial.

Based in Orlando, Florida, the United Safety Council is an independent, nonprofit, nongovernmental safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. It is a member of the American Association of Safety Councils, an international safety and services association.

Disclaimer

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. SJSC published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 21:37:04 UTC
