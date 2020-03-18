Zander Insurance Donates Ramsey Education's Personal Finance Curriculum to 25 Schools Near Military Bases Across the Country

Zander Insurance is donating Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to 25 schools for the 2019-2020 school year. The schools are located near military bases, and include:

Center Academy-Pinellas Park in Pinellas Park, Fla.

Cypress Lake High School in Fort Myers, Fla.

DeWitt High School in DeWitt, Mich.

Dover High School in Dover, Okla.

Heart Mountain Academy in Powell, Wyo.

Legacy High School in Vancouver, Wash.

Liberty High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Lincoln Charter School in Denver, N.C.

Norfolk Christian Schools in Norfolk, Va.

Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

Rocklin High School in Rocklin, Calif.

Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Souris River Campus Alt. High School in Minot, N.D.

TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, Mass.

And others

Since 2013, Zander’s Foundations sponsorship has helped more than 15,000 students learn about personal finance. Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert, created Foundations in Personal Finance, the turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

“Learning financial responsibility at a young age is crucial to success as an adult,” said Shervin Eftekhari, president of Zander Insurance. “This curriculum provides the foundation for stronger families and economies, and we are proud to offer our support.”

Nearly five million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance.

Ramsey Education is a division of Ramsey Solutions. For more information about the curriculum, go to https://www.ramseyeducation.com/.

