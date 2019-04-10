ZapGo Technology Named Most Significant Innovation in Electric Vehicles by IDTechEx

ZapGo Ltd, in recognition of its grid storage solution for electric
vehicles (EVs) involving Carbon-Ion™ (C-Ion®) technology, was
selected as the winner of the IDTechEx award for “Electric Vehicles:
Most Significant Innovation” at the 2019 IDTechEx Show! in Berlin,
Germany.
This is the second year in a row that ZapGo was honored with an award by
IDTechEx. Last year’s award was received for Best Technical Development
Within Energy Storage, marking the first time in the award’s history
that a company has won two years in a row.
This year’s award is given to the most significant technical development
within electric vehicles over the last 24 months as judged by an
independent panel of judges, one of whom commented, “ZapGo are
pioneering electric vehicle supercapacitor bodywork as well as other
original formats and initiatives.” The award was presented at a ceremony
at the Estrel Convention Center in Berlin.
Stephen Voller, CEO and founder of ZapGo, said, “We believe that the
energy storage capability made possible by our C-Ion technology, along
with its ability to facilitate ultra fast charging, offers a unique and
innovative solution to one of the major challenges facing the world as
it gears up for the EV future. As such, ZapGo are very honored to have
been recognized by IDTechEx.”
ZapGo’s grid storage solution impressed the judges because it provides a
potential solution to the challenge of allowing energy to be safely
transferred to EVs in a very short period of time. This could be
achieved by installing C-Ion storage at filling stations and other sites
without requiring any renovation of the existing grid infrastructure.
The storage containers could be filled at night when off-peak rates are
in effect, providing an economic as well as a logistical benefit. These
banks of C-Ion cells would be used to buffer the grid, and
very-high-rate direct current chargers could then be connected to the
C-Ion banks operating at 350kW, 450kW or even as high as 1,000kW. The
company is already working with utility companies on a grid storage
product that would utilize large banks of its C-Ion batteries to provide
high rates of charging at locations such as truck stops.
ZapGo’s Carbon-Ion cell is a new category of energy storage device that
incorporates patented advanced nano-structured carbons, a proprietary
ionic electrolyte and improved fabrication techniques for enhanced
energy density. Carbon-Ion cells work in a manner similar to
supercapacitors, i.e. maintaining their ability to provide rapid
charging and long cycle life. However, Carbon-Ion employs different
carbon and electrolyte materials than current supercapacitors, which
enables them to operate at higher voltages, thereby delivering energy
densities that begin to approach a current lithium-ion battery’s density
but without any of the fire risk or safety concerns.
About IDTechEx
IDTechEx has provided independent market research, business intelligence
and events on emerging technology to clients in over 80 countries since
1999. The IDTechEx Show! presents the latest emerging technologies at
one event, with nine concurrent technologies and a single exhibition
covering 3D Printing, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Energy
Storage, Graphene, Internet of Things, Off Grid Energy Dependence,
Printed Electronics, Sensors & Wearable Technology. The IDTechEx Awards
recognize company development and success.
About ZapGo Ltd
ZapGo Ltd is a technology company based at the Harwell Research Campus,
Oxford with a Charlotte, NC US Office. Using novel nano-carbon materials
as well as proprietary electrolytes they produce an ultra-fast, safe,
recyclable charging power module that charges in less than five minutes.
For more information, please visit www.zapgo.com.
