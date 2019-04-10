ZapGo Technology Named Most Significant Innovation in Electric Vehicles by IDTechEx

Grid Storage Solution for Electric Vehicles Involving Carbon-Ion™ Technology Honored at IDTechEx Show! in Berlin

ZapGo Ltd, in recognition of its grid storage solution for electric vehicles (EVs) involving Carbon-Ion™ (C-Ion®) technology, was selected as the winner of the IDTechEx award for “Electric Vehicles: Most Significant Innovation” at the 2019 IDTechEx Show! in Berlin, Germany.

This is the second year in a row that ZapGo was honored with an award by IDTechEx. Last year’s award was received for Best Technical Development Within Energy Storage, marking the first time in the award’s history that a company has won two years in a row.

This year’s award is given to the most significant technical development within electric vehicles over the last 24 months as judged by an independent panel of judges, one of whom commented, “ZapGo are pioneering electric vehicle supercapacitor bodywork as well as other original formats and initiatives.” The award was presented at a ceremony at the Estrel Convention Center in Berlin.

Stephen Voller, CEO and founder of ZapGo, said, “We believe that the energy storage capability made possible by our C-Ion technology, along with its ability to facilitate ultra fast charging, offers a unique and innovative solution to one of the major challenges facing the world as it gears up for the EV future. As such, ZapGo are very honored to have been recognized by IDTechEx.”

ZapGo’s grid storage solution impressed the judges because it provides a potential solution to the challenge of allowing energy to be safely transferred to EVs in a very short period of time. This could be achieved by installing C-Ion storage at filling stations and other sites without requiring any renovation of the existing grid infrastructure. The storage containers could be filled at night when off-peak rates are in effect, providing an economic as well as a logistical benefit. These banks of C-Ion cells would be used to buffer the grid, and very-high-rate direct current chargers could then be connected to the C-Ion banks operating at 350kW, 450kW or even as high as 1,000kW. The company is already working with utility companies on a grid storage product that would utilize large banks of its C-Ion batteries to provide high rates of charging at locations such as truck stops.

ZapGo’s Carbon-Ion cell is a new category of energy storage device that incorporates patented advanced nano-structured carbons, a proprietary ionic electrolyte and improved fabrication techniques for enhanced energy density. Carbon-Ion cells work in a manner similar to supercapacitors, i.e. maintaining their ability to provide rapid charging and long cycle life. However, Carbon-Ion employs different carbon and electrolyte materials than current supercapacitors, which enables them to operate at higher voltages, thereby delivering energy densities that begin to approach a current lithium-ion battery’s density but without any of the fire risk or safety concerns.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx has provided independent market research, business intelligence and events on emerging technology to clients in over 80 countries since 1999. The IDTechEx Show! presents the latest emerging technologies at one event, with nine concurrent technologies and a single exhibition covering 3D Printing, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Energy Storage, Graphene, Internet of Things, Off Grid Energy Dependence, Printed Electronics, Sensors & Wearable Technology. The IDTechEx Awards recognize company development and success.

About ZapGo Ltd

ZapGo Ltd is a technology company based at the Harwell Research Campus, Oxford with a Charlotte, NC US Office. Using novel nano-carbon materials as well as proprietary electrolytes they produce an ultra-fast, safe, recyclable charging power module that charges in less than five minutes. For more information, please visit www.zapgo.com.

