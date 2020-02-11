Zapp's® Potato Chips Dare You - Tempt Your Fate and Your Taste Buds!

From the Voodoo™ potato chip makers at Zapp’s® comes the latest way to tempt your fate with flavor: Zapp’s® New Orleans Kettle Style Evil Eye™ Potato Chips.

Born in the spirit of New Orleans and Voodoo healer Marie Laveau, Zapp’s® Evil Eye™ potato chips peer into your soul with the reverie of a mysterious, intense stare. In the 1800s, Laveau’s evil eye cast fear, mystery, and hexes into the hearts of the nefarious and noble of New Orleans. And in that spirit of awe comes Zapp’s® Evil Eye™ potato chips. A mild heat underlies the punch found in Evil Eye™, with a flavor and hearty crunch that makes you wonder what you’ve gotten yourself into. But don’t worry—the evil eye legend is just that, a legend.

And yet what you’ll find in Zapp’s® Evil Eye™ potato chips are what you also find in Zapp’s® Voodoo™ potato chips: a conundrum of flavors that lives up to the sights, sounds and soul of New Orleans.

“With the overwhelming response to our Zapp’s® Voodoo™ potato chips, it only makes sense to return to the rich well of Louisiana lore to bring our fans another unique kettle style potato chip. But not just any chip—one that fully embraces the mythos of the evil eye with a cauldron of flavors not found before. And the initial feedback on our social media pages has been amazing: consumers are telling us they love Evil Eye.” – said Tiffani Justh, Vice President of Marketing for Zapp’s®.

Zapp’s® New Orleans Kettle Style Evil Eye™ potato chips are available in 2 oz, 2.625 oz, 5 oz, and 9 oz Party Size bags; ask for them by name. And Zapp’s® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips come in a wide range of flavors, from Spicy Cajun Crawtators™ to Cajun Dill Gator-Tators™ and more, all designed to keep your taste buds returning for more. Sold in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at Zapps.com. Can’t find them? Click here to tell our friends at WeStock, the crowd-stocking application that works with your favorite retailers.

And, as always, “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!”

About Zapp’s® Potato Chips

Inspired by the sights, sound and soul of New Orleans, Zapp’s® Potato Chips is a snack food manufacturer based in Gramercy, Louisiana. Founded by Ron Zappe in 1985, Zapp’s® Potato Chips is a wholly owned subsidiary of Utz® Quality Foods, LLC. Featuring an assortment of unique kettle style potato chip such as Spicy Cajun Crawtator™, Sweet Creole Onion™, and Cajun Dill Gator-Tators™, Zapp’s® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips are sold by leading retailers in grocery, mass-merchant, club stores and convenience stores.

For more information about Zapp’s® or its products, please visit Zapps.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

