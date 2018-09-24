ZappRx : Announces Partnership with Dunn Meadow Specialty Pharmacy

Digital health company partners with New Jersey-based specialty pharmacy to speed up prescription access for patients across the U.S.

ZappRx, a digital health company that streamlines the specialty medication prescribing process, announced today its partnership with Dunn Meadow, a national specialty pharmacy, headquartered in New Jersey. Traditionally focused on oncology, the partnership with ZappRx allows Dunn Meadow to expand its patient population to include pulmonology and other disease states that require a high touch service model.

Dunn Meadow is a fully accredited specialty pharmacy with URAC, ACHC, and VIPPS. Their mission is to provide the highest standard of pharmacy care through unparalleled customer service and clinical excellence. While the pharmacy is physically located in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Dunn Meadow serves patients across the U.S. and employs pharmacists with SPCB (Specialty Pharmacy Certification Board) certifications.

By integrating ZappRx’s specialty prescribing and prior authorization platform, Dunn Meadow will significantly reduce the time it takes to deliver medications to their patients. The organization will be listed on ZappRx’s platform for providers to choose as a specialty pharmacy option, for the medications and treatment areas they serve. For ZappRx, Dunn Meadow’s flow of information will give healthcare providers visibility into when prescriptions are received, filled, and shipped.

“At its core, Dunn Meadow is focused on providing superior customer service and support for our patients,” said Bryan Bloom, co-founder and vice president of business development for Dunn Meadow. “ZappRx complements Dunn Meadow’s mission of streamlining quality care and leveraging proprietary technology to scale a consistent level of service for patients and providers.”

ZappRx provides physicians with a comprehensive digital solution for specialty prescribing and prior authorizations, versus the current paper-based process reliant on fax machines. Providers using the ZappRx platform are able to increase their prescription approval rate to 96 percent in a matter of days, even when dealing with the most complex cases.

“Even from our earliest interactions with Dunn Meadow it has been clear that there is tight organizational alignment and a deep commitment to provide patients with the highest quality of care possible,” said Zoë Barry, CEO and founder of ZappRx. “As ZappRx continues to expand, it is imperative for us to identify those organizations that will advance our overall mission to improve specialty prescribing operations and get patients their medication, faster. We have high expectations and are looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish with Dunn Meadow.”

ZappRx and Dunn Meadow will both be attending this year’s NASP Annual Meeting and Expo taking place from September 24 – September 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

For those attending the NASP Annual Meeting and Expo, please be sure to visit ZappRx at booth #403 in the exhibit hall at the Marriott Wardman Park.

If you are not attending the show but would like learn more about ZappRx and its application for specialty prescribing and prior authorizations, please visit them at www.zapprx.com. You can learn more about Dunn Meadow at https://www.dunnmeadow.com/.

About ZappRx

ZappRx streamlines the complex process required to order specialty medications, increasing efficiencies when collecting and maintaining the myriad requisite information for specialty prescribing — including pharmacy information, payer/prior authorization requirements, and relevant clinical history. ZappRx then enables providers, pharmacists, and payers to digitally interact with one another to fill a prescription, reducing the need for faxes and phone calls. The platform is currently live in Pulmonary (including Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), and Pulmonary Hypertension), Cardiology (including Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure), and Gastroenterology (including Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis). As the company grows, ZappRx plans to expand into other areas, including Rheumatology, Neurology, Oncology, and other rare diseases.

Connect with ZappRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005300/en/