ZappRx : Announces Partnership with Dunn Meadow Specialty Pharmacy

ZappRx,
a digital health company that streamlines the specialty
medication prescribing process, announced today its partnership with Dunn
Meadow, a national specialty pharmacy, headquartered in New Jersey.
Traditionally focused on oncology, the partnership with ZappRx allows
Dunn Meadow to expand its patient population to include pulmonology and
other disease states that require a high touch service model.
Dunn Meadow is a fully accredited specialty pharmacy with URAC, ACHC,
and VIPPS. Their mission is to provide the highest standard of pharmacy
care through unparalleled customer service and clinical excellence.
While the pharmacy is physically located in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Dunn
Meadow serves patients across the U.S. and employs pharmacists with SPCB
(Specialty Pharmacy Certification Board) certifications.
By integrating ZappRx’s specialty prescribing and prior authorization
platform, Dunn Meadow will significantly reduce the time it takes to
deliver medications to their patients. The organization will be listed
on ZappRx’s platform for providers to choose as a specialty pharmacy
option, for the medications and treatment areas they serve. For ZappRx,
Dunn Meadow’s flow of information will give healthcare providers
visibility into when prescriptions are received, filled, and shipped.
“At its core, Dunn Meadow is focused on providing superior customer
service and support for our patients,” said Bryan Bloom, co-founder and
vice president of business development for Dunn Meadow. “ZappRx
complements Dunn Meadow’s mission of streamlining quality care and
leveraging proprietary technology to scale a consistent level of
service for patients and providers.”
ZappRx provides physicians with a comprehensive digital solution for
specialty prescribing and prior authorizations, versus the current
paper-based process reliant on fax machines. Providers using the ZappRx
platform are able to increase their prescription approval rate to 96
percent in a matter of days, even when dealing with the most complex
cases.
“Even from our earliest interactions with Dunn Meadow it has been clear
that there is tight organizational alignment and a deep commitment to
provide patients with the highest quality of care possible,” said Zoë
Barry, CEO and founder of ZappRx. “As ZappRx continues to expand, it is
imperative for us to identify those organizations that will advance our
overall mission to improve specialty prescribing operations and get
patients their medication, faster. We have high expectations and are
looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish with Dunn Meadow.”
ZappRx and Dunn Meadow will both be attending this year’s NASP
Annual Meeting and Expo taking place from September 24 – September
26, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
For those attending the NASP Annual Meeting and Expo, please be sure to
visit ZappRx at booth #403 in the exhibit hall at the Marriott Wardman
Park.
If you are not attending the show but would like learn more about ZappRx
and its application for specialty prescribing and prior authorizations,
please visit them at www.zapprx.com.
You can learn more about Dunn Meadow at https://www.dunnmeadow.com/.
About ZappRx
ZappRx streamlines
the complex process required to order specialty medications, increasing
efficiencies when collecting and maintaining the myriad requisite
information for specialty prescribing — including pharmacy information,
payer/prior authorization requirements, and relevant clinical history.
ZappRx then enables providers, pharmacists, and payers to digitally
interact with one another to fill a prescription, reducing the need for
faxes and phone calls. The platform is currently live in Pulmonary
(including Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH),
and Pulmonary Hypertension), Cardiology (including Hyperlipidemia and
Congestive Heart Failure), and Gastroenterology (including Crohn’s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis). As the company grows, ZappRx plans to
expand into other areas, including Rheumatology, Neurology, Oncology,
and other rare diseases.
