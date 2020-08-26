Zara (Inditex) Picks dLocal to Support e-Commerce Operations in Uruguay and Paraguay

dLocal’s platform accepts local payments in Uruguay and Paraguay, providing a seamless experience for customers.

dLocal, an award-winning fintech company that specializes in cross-border payments for emerging markets, announced today that it is supporting Zara’s e-commerce operations in Uruguay and Paraguay through the use of its payments platform. This provides an enhanced online shopping experience for Zara’s customers.

Leveraging dLocal’s 360 payments platform, Zara (Inditex) will be able to accept local credit card payments with the option of monthly installments. The solution allows customers to pay with both international and locally issued credit cards from Mastercard, Visa and American Express, as well as other domestic cards such as OCA in Uruguay.

“We are proud to have Zara as a customer, to provide their international shoppers with an easier and faster online checkout experience by offering them multiple local payments methods,” said Michel Golffed, VP Growth, dLocal. “We have extensive experience in Uruguay and Paraguay, supporting hundreds of clients between the two countries, and we look forward to putting that expertise to work in helping Zara achieve success in the region.”

Meirav Adi, VP Sales, dLocal, said that localized payments have been proven beneficial for global retailers fostering e-commerce.

“Uruguay, for example, is an e-commerce-friendly market with a strong economy that’s projected to grow to $3.7 billion in 2021, with local debit cards making up about a third of the payments volume,” said Adi. “It’s the same story for many other high-potential markets around the world. Offering localized payment options isn’t a ‘nice to have,’ it’s a prerequisite for success.”

Local card acquiring is part of dLocal’s Payins solution that allows merchants to collect payments from their customers in emerging markets in their respective local currency. The major benefit for the merchant is the access to a variety of local payment methods as well as the possibility to receive funds in USD, EUR, or any other currency within the countries dLocal operates in. dLocal clients deploying the payins solution see an average increase of 20% in conversion rate.

With only a single integration to dLocal’s platform, the solution enables any merchant to immediately expand to all of the following 19 emerging markets:

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay

Africa: Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa

Asia: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Turkey.

About dLocal

dLocal (https://dlocal.com) is the only 360 payments platform designed to handle mass online payments in Latin America and other emerging countries across APAC, Middle East and Africa. With dLocal’s single API platform, there is no need to manage separate payin and payout processors, set-up numerous local entities, integrate dozens of isolated acquirers and payment methods, worry about stranded funds overseas, nor undergo heavy operational burdens. By operating as the merchant’s local payments processor in each country, dLocal makes it simple for online companies to reach 2.3 billion digitally-savvy consumers in today’s fastest-growing markets.

Over 450 global e-commerce retailers, SaaS companies, online travel providers, and marketplaces rely on dLocal to accept over 300 locally-relevant payment methods, as well as issue millions of payments to their contractors, agents, and sellers in growth markets around the world. Some of dLocal's customers include Amazon, Avast, Banggood, Booking.com, Constant Contact, Didi, DropBox, Gearbest, GoDaddy, MailChimp, TripAdvisor, Uber, and Wikimedia. Visit dlocal.com for more information.

