|
Zaur Leshkasheli and Rosserlane Consultants Limited v. Republic of Azerbaijan (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/20)
07/06/2020 | 09:59am EDT
-
Subject of Dispute:
Hydrocarbons exploration and production joint venture
-
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
-
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty), Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Georgia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments
-
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Zaur Leshkasheli (Georgian), Rosserlane Consultants Limited (British)
-
Respondent(s):
Republic of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani)
-
Date Registered:
June 25, 2020
-
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:58:01 UTC
|
|