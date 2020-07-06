Log in
Zaur Leshkasheli and Rosserlane Consultants Limited v. Republic of Azerbaijan (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/20)

07/06/2020 | 09:59am EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Hydrocarbons exploration and production joint venture
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty), Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Georgia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Zaur Leshkasheli (Georgian), Rosserlane Consultants Limited (British)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani)
    • Date Registered:
      June 25, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Alston & Bird, New York, NY, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
        First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
        Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
        Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
        Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        June 25, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers a request for the institution of arbitration proceedings.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:58:01 UTC
