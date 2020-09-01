Zayo Appoints Jesper Aagaard as Managing Director of Europe

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., the global leader in Communications Infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Jesper Aagaard as Zayo’s Managing Director of Europe. In this role, Aagaard will be instrumental in driving growth in Europe and shaping Zayo’s overall strategy for the region. Mr. Aagaard will report directly to Zayo’s CEO, Dan Caruso.

Aagaard joins Zayo from GTT Communications where he served as division president of Europe and drove GTT’s successful integration of Interoute Communications. Prior to GTT, he held leadership positions at Interoute where he was responsible for operations and sales to enterprises, wholesale and channel. He was the co-founder and CEO of Netmore A/S, a profitable connectivity service provider, and oversaw its acquisition by Comendo A/S in 2008.

“Jesper is a seasoned leader, with a proven track record driving growth and successfully leading integrations,” said Dan Caruso, CEO of Zayo. “His entrepreneurial background, expertise and skills are a great fit for Zayo’s culture and will ensure we are well-positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunity in Europe for both organic growth and consolidation.”

“With its deep, dense fiber assets in western Europe and a reputation for innovation, Zayo is able to deliver unique solutions for its customers,” said Aagaard. “I am excited about the opportunity to join Zayo and I look forward to driving continued success for the organization.”

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit www.zayo.com.

