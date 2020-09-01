Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zayo Appoints Jesper Aagaard as Managing Director of Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., the global leader in Communications Infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Jesper Aagaard as Zayo’s Managing Director of Europe. In this role, Aagaard will be instrumental in driving growth in Europe and shaping Zayo’s overall strategy for the region. Mr. Aagaard will report directly to Zayo’s CEO, Dan Caruso.

Aagaard joins Zayo from GTT Communications where he served as division president of Europe and drove GTT’s successful integration of Interoute Communications. Prior to GTT, he held leadership positions at Interoute where he was responsible for operations and sales to enterprises, wholesale and channel. He was the co-founder and CEO of Netmore A/S, a profitable connectivity service provider, and oversaw its acquisition by Comendo A/S in 2008.

“Jesper is a seasoned leader, with a proven track record driving growth and successfully leading integrations,” said Dan Caruso, CEO of Zayo. “His entrepreneurial background, expertise and skills are a great fit for Zayo’s culture and will ensure we are well-positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunity in Europe for both organic growth and consolidation.”

“With its deep, dense fiber assets in western Europe and a reputation for innovation, Zayo is able to deliver unique solutions for its customers,” said Aagaard. “I am excited about the opportunity to join Zayo and I look forward to driving continued success for the organization.”

For more information about Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit www.zayo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:30aVan Lanschot Kempen appoints Erik van Houwelingen to Executive Board
GL
07:27aCUBIC : and WMATA Introduce SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch for National Capital Region
BU
07:26aThanks for the COVID vaccine, but can you say that in Estonian?
RE
07:25aMARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Amazon Attribution API Announcement
PU
07:25aALM BRAND A/S : . Brand – Udnyttelse af optioner
PU
07:23aTelcos get 10 years to pay India dues, pain not over for Vodafone
RE
07:23aCBMJ Signs LOI to Acquire DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C.; Acquisition to Add 2 Million in Revenue and Positive Cash Flow
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
4ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..
5CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group