Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zayo : How Zayo is Fueling Growth and Innovation for Bare Metal Cloud Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Migration to the cloud is the defining technology trend of our time, according to Jacob Smith, co-founder and CMO of Packet, a New York-based bare metal cloud provider and Zayo customer.

'There is obviously a huge shift towards cloud and I like to say cloud isn't about virtualization or multi-tenancy or any of these other technology implementations. It is really about automation,' said Smith. 'This is what companies are mainly focused on doing. They want the agility that comes with automation. That is what allows you to move faster.'

Packet has designed its business model to meet this need, providing bare metal automation platforms. Its solutions provide developers with direct access and granular control of both physical compute as well as network resources, enabling them to extract more value from their infrastructure.

Packet's customers fall into two general groups: cloud natives who are scaling rapidly and those who are just ramping up, typically traditional enterprises that are looking for those benefits that you get from fully automated infrastructure. Packet's expansion requires infrastructure in both metro areas and, increasingly, at the edge of the network.

To serve its growing customer base, Packet relies on Zayo for both colocation and connectivity solutions. Zayo is a partner for two different aspects of Packet's business: for colocation side in a number of markets and on the connectivity side, both nationally and internationally. 'Zayo gives us the flexibility to tell our customers 'We can go anywhere' and service you,'' Smith noted.

Watch the video to learn more about how Packet is partnering with Zayo to grow its business.

Disclaimer

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54pCORRECTION : Gran Colombia Gold Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results; Raises 2019 Production Guidance and On Track to Meet 2019 Cost Guidance
GL
06:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
06:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
06:52pPRIVATE LTE/5G NETWORKS : A primer for developers
PU
06:52pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
BU
06:51pTrump says China should treat Hong Kong 'humanely' before trade deal can be agreed
RE
06:50pCLOROX : Company settles vitamin lead-level suit for $1.75M
AQ
06:47pA EUROPEAN UNION : NVIDIA Partners to Bring AI-Powered Robotaxis to the Continent
PU
06:47pFURTHER, FASTER, SMARTER : NVIDIA AI Powers Growing Student Racing Competition
PU
06:46pFRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES : Incorporated Announces First Quarter Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD : SUPER RETAIL : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation to Investors
2ZAYO : How Zayo is Fueling Growth and Innovation for Bare Metal Cloud Provider
3COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : *Sumário da Ata da 425ª RCOF
4TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS IN : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 R..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : HGTV ORDERS 13 NEW EPISODES OF CHRISTINA ANSTEAD'S BREAKOUT SOLO DOCU-SERIES &lsqu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group