Zayo Placed on Key UK Government Connectivity Procurement Mechanisms

Placement allows Zayo to bid for UK Public Sector fiber connectivity

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. announced that it has been placed on two of the UK Government’s key procurement mechanisms for the provision of fiber connectivity. The placements, which have been awarded by the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS), will allow Zayo Group to provide design, installation, testing and fiber installation for organisations across the UK public sector.

These procurement mechanisms are:

Gigabit Capable Connectivity is a Dynamic Purchasing System that will enable Zayo to bid to provide services to UK public sector bodies regardless of sector or level of government (national, devolved or local).

The Education Technology Framework is specifically for the UK’s education sector and will allow Zayo to bid to supply connectivity to schools, colleges and universities across the country.

Derek Gillespie, Zayo’s global chief revenue officer, said, “I’m delighted that Zayo has been named as an approved supplier for the UK public sector. We have extensive experience in providing fiber connectivity to government and education across the United States, and we look forward to putting this expertise to work for more of the UK’s Public Sector.”

Zayo provides critical fiber connectivity and data center colocation services across North America and Western Europe and is a significant supplier to the private sector and to the US Government at federal, state and local levels. In the UK, Zayo provides connectivity services to a growing number of public sector bodies, including leading public educational institutions.

The UK government wants to deliver nationwide gigabit broadband as soon as possible and delivering enhanced public sector connectivity is seen as a key enabler for this. The use of frameworks and dynamic purchasing systems delivers a fast and efficient buying process for procurement managers from across the UK public sector, voluntary sector, charities, and private organisations delivering services for the public sector.

The CCS supports the UK public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services, To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005059/en/