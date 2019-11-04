Zazzle : Collaborates with Adobe to Help Creators Monetize Their Designs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zazzle, the world's leading online destination for empowering people to customize, create and make products and designs, is excited to announce today that it is collaborating with Adobe® during the launch of Adobe Design to Print, a new tool that enables designers to create artwork for printing on physical products – such as those from Zazzle - and also earn royalty fees for their efforts.

Launching at Adobe MAX, booth #401, Adobe Design to Print is an Adobe Photoshop® plug-in that easily allows artists of all kinds - from creators and designers to anyone with a product idea - to monetize their designs made with Adobe Photoshop, part of Adobe Creative Cloud®. With Adobe Design to Print , available for free download on Adobe Exchange, artists can select a "blank" product (from t-shirts and leggings to pillows and home decor) from Zazzle, and preview in real-time how it looks after production using Zazzle's visualization technology. Once final, the design can be easily published for sale on Zazzle.com . When a customer selects a design on a Zazzle product, the artist gets paid.

"Our mission at Zazzle is to enable people to make anything; a mission which is perfectly aligned with the launch of Adobe Design to Print and the enormous potential that this opens up for the artist community," said Jeff Beaver, Zazzle co-founder, and chief product officer. "This collaboration marks a special milestone in a series of innovations from Zazzle intended to materially expand our technologies where artists and designers can efficiently monetize their creative work. Now designers can visualize and create thousands of physical products in real-time, directly from within Adobe Photoshop."

During Adobe MAX, Adobe and Zazzle will showcase exactly how Adobe Design to Print works at booth #401. Attendees can create original artwork which will then be previewed on a blank tote bag in real-time. Then, while they wait, the designs will be published onto the bags, showcasing how Adobe Design to Print makes it easy for creators to productize their artwork. In just a few minutes, attendees will walk away with their own custom tote bag – individually designed by them, then printed and manufactured by Zazzle, right in the booth. Be sure to register for a Zazzle account before you come by.

"Our launch of Adobe Design to Print will help creatives turbocharge their creativity and productivity while earning royalties from their designs," said Mike Scrutton, director of print technology and strategy for Adobe. "Zazzle makes creators and designers their priority, which is aligned with the mission of Adobe Design to Print, and we're excited to have them play such a prominent role in our launch at Adobe MAX."

MAX: A Celebration of Digital Creativity and Innovation

MAX 2019 brings together some of the world's most innovative and prolific creatives to share their stories with more than 15,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with hundreds of thousands more watching online. This year, MAX will feature musician Billie Eilish with Takashi Murakami who collaborated on Eilish's animation-packed " you should see me in a crown " music video, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan , renowned photographer David LaChapelle and visual artist Shantell Martin . Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney hosts this year's MAX Sneaks – a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research .

The conference can be livestreamed at max.adobe.com starting on Monday, November 4 at 9 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

About Zazzle

Zazzle is the world's leading online destination empowering people to customize products and designs. Our proprietary technology connects consumers, designers, manufacturers and major brands, such as Disney and Marvel, to customize and make anything imaginable. Zazzle's rapidly expanding product base of over 100 different categories includes everything from apparel and accessories, invitations, art, home goods, office supplies, electronics, and custom gifts. Zazzle provides tools to design digital and physical products, coupled with content and images for inspiration. Upon creation, products and designs are instantly and accurately visualized on the site and offered in the Zazzle marketplace. When ordered, products are made on-demand, typically within 24 hours. To achieve all of this, we've built never-before-seen hardware and manufacturing systems along with patented, cutting edge software and tools. Launched in 2005 and based in Redwood City, Calif. with locations in Ireland, Nevada, and Texas, Zazzle has grown from a Silicon Valley startup to a global brand with multiple international domains and a worldwide ecosystem of makers and designers. For the latest, visit www.zazzle.com and follow Zazzle on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

