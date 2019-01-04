Press release – No. 2 / 2019





Zealand Pharma to attend JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Oddo BHF Forum

Copenhagen, January 4, 2019 – Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma, Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and members of the corporate management team will attend the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference held January 7-10, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Mats Blom will attend the Oddo BHF Forum held January 10-11, 2019 in Lyon, France.





