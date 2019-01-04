Log in
Zealand Pharma to attend JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Oddo BHF Forum

01/04/2019 | 12:01pm CET

Press release – No. 2 / 2019

Zealand Pharma to attend JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Oddo BHF Forum

Copenhagen, January 4, 2019 – Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma, Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and members of the corporate management team will attend the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference held January 7-10, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Mats Blom will attend the Oddo BHF Forum held January 10-11, 2019 in Lyon, France.


For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com


About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma. 

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
