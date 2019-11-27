Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zebra Medical Vision : Secures a Fourth FDA Clearance for AI for Medical Imaging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 08:32am EST

The company is now part of the FDA Digital Health Software Pre-certification Pilot Program

Zebra Medical Vision, the deep-learning medical imaging analytics company, announces today its fourth FDA 510(k) clearance for the HealthCXR device intended for the identification and triaging of pleural effusion in Chest X-rays. The recently cleared AI product expands its growing AI1™ bundle of triage and prioritization applications for Chest X-rays. The company will be showcasing its AI1™ bundle at this year's RSNA conference. Zebra-Med’s new solution automatically identifies findings suggestive of pleural effusion based on CR, DR, and/or DX scans, and notifies radiologists, enabling them to better address and prioritize cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005391/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Pleural effusion is an abnormal accumulation of fluid within the pleura and is referred to as “water in the lungs.” The condition can be caused by a variety of medical issues, including several acute conditions, such as severe pneumonia, trauma, and pulmonary edema. By providing the radiologist with additional insights of pleural effusion, Zebra-Med’s newest solution can facilitate a quicker diagnosis for the patients more likely to have acute pathology, resulting in more efficient treatment, and optimized patient care.

"Based on the real-world application of this product, we saw that Zebra-Med's automatic identification of pleural effusion on Chest X-rays can play a significant role in triage. It could be a relevant indicator for acute cardiopulmonary disease, so that clinical management can be adopted, as soon as possible, in order to provide optimal patient care," says Dr. J.J. Visser, Radiologist and Head of Imaging IT and Value-Based Imaging at Erasmus MC University Medical Center.

Zebra-Med is now part of the Digital Health Software Precertification (Pre-Cert) Pilot Program. As outlined by the FDA, the program will help inform the development of a future regulatory model that will provide a more streamlined and efficient oversight of software-based medical devices. In the Pre-Cert program, the FDA is proposing that software products from pre-certified companies will continue to meet the same safety and efficacy standards that the agency expects for products that have followed the standard path to market.

“We are happy with the 4th FDA nod for an additional medical solution that will leverage AI in healthcare, and improve patient care,” says Eyal Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Zebra Medical Vision.“Adding a greater number of capabilities to our Chest X-ray package is key for increasing doctors’ trust, and the use of AI.”

Read more on Zebra-Med’s blog: https://zebramedblog.wordpress.com/no-smoke-without-fire

Zebra Medical Vision will be showcasing its AI1 bundle, 2020 version, at RSNA 2019 [booth number 10527]. More information on the location of the booth can be found here.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision’s imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways, to improve patient care. The company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J and Dolby Ventures. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $52 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. Zebra-Med leads the way in AI FDA cleared products, and is installed in hospitals globally, from Australia to India, Europe to the U.S, and the LATAM region.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aMAYS J W INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09:05aZEALAND PHARMA A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with Zealand Pharma shares in connection with employee warrant program
AQ
09:05aGood Life Networks Changes Its Name to Aquarius AI Inc. Effective November 29, 2019
NE
09:04aFastjet looks to sell Zimbabwe business in effort to survive till 2021
RE
09:04aPLANTRONICS SHAREHOLDERS : January 13, 2020 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
09:03aNASDAQ : EAC Invest win two tax cases in the national tax court (Landsskatteretten) - Company announcement No 21/2019
PU
09:03aNASDAQ : Decision on BankNordik's MREL
PU
09:03aGEKE S A : Announcement 9704/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
09:03aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : :changes of interest of a Director
PU
09:03aCHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL : Connected transactions - acquisition of waste heat power generation assets
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2Oil steadies above $64 as trade hopes offset U.S. inventories
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will curb growth of e-cig business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group