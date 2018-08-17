Zegrahm Launches Luxury Bay of Bengal Expedition Cruise Aboard Silver Discoverer

SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zegrahm Expeditions, the world leader in small-ship cruising and wildlife adventures, has announced a new small-ship expedition cruise delving into the culture and natural history found along the world’s largest bay — the Bay of Bengal. This cruise departs January 20, 2019, and spends 17 days exploring regions rarely visited by outsiders aboard the 120-guest Silver Discoverer.

“We’re delighted to help modern-day explorers dive deeper into the culture and natural history of this mesmerizing region,” said Zegrahm President Van Perry. “Because many of these places are so far from standard travel routes, it’s nearly impossible to replicate this journey alone. These remote destinations, combined with a unique blend of activities and Zegrahm’s exceptional expedition team, will offer guests truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences and leave them with a better understanding of this diverse region.”

This sweeping coastal exploration of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar — led by Zegrahm cofounder Mike Messick — includes visits to sacred temples, colorful cities, biologically diverse wildlife sanctuaries and tiny fishing villages. Guests embark the luxurious Silver Discoverer in Chennai, the “cultural capital of India,” stop at unique points of interest along the way, including the remote and rarely-visited Sundarbans — one of the natural wonders of the world—and conclude the expedition in the vibrant city of Yangon.

Wildlife and nature enthusiasts joining this expedition cruise will enjoy exploring India’s Mangalajodi Nature Reserve, home to over 150 species of migratory birds, as well 40 resident species. Perhaps the highlight will be cruising the tributaries of Bangladesh's Sunderbans Reserve via Zodiac to search for river dolphins, monkeys, estuarine crocodiles, water monitors, and the elusive Bengal tiger as well as meet locals rarely visited by westerners.

Pricing for the Bay of Bengal expedition cruise starts at $14,980 and includes all accommodations; all excursions; all onboard meals and group meals ashore, including soft drinks, beer and wine with lunch and dinner; all entrance fees, taxes, and landing and port charges; arrival and departure transfers; gift certificates for recommended expedition gear; and medical expense coverage and emergency evacuation insurance.

For more information about Zegrahm’s Bay of Bengal: Chennai to Yangon expedition, visit www.zegrahm.com or call 1-800-628-8747.

ABOUT ZEGRAHM EXPEDITIONS

Celebrating nearly 30 years in expedition travel, Seattle-based Zegrahm Expeditions Inc. is a leading adventure travel company specializing in small-ship expedition cruises, tours, and safaris to remote and intriguing destinations around the world. Led by expert guides and lecturers, Zegrahm itineraries are carefully crafted and all-inclusive, feature deluxe accommodations, and operate in all seven continents.

