Zehnder's Fortress Golf Course Earns a Top Course Layout Design by Golf Advisor

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18-hole championship Fortress golf course, owned and operated by Zehnder's in Frankenmuth, Michigan, placed in the 2019 Golf Advisor top 25 best course layout designs. The impeccable maintained and challenging course was designed by Dick Nugent in 1991.



According to Golf Advisor, "The course layout and design of a golf course is what makes the game so great and worth traveling for and can mean many different things to a variety of golfers." Golf Advisor provides more than 825,000 reviews of 14,000-plus golf courses worldwide.

“During this period of uncertainty trust in us matters. We look forward to welcoming golfers in a clean and safe environment,” said Zehnder’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing John Shelton. “We take great pride in providing the best golf experience for our guests; we are honored and appreciate this new recognition.”

The Fortress reflects characteristics of golf's early Scottish origins. Fescue-covered mounds reveal well-guarded, sectioned greens. Bent-grass tees, greens and fairways surround 75 bunkers. Each of the huge greens average 7,500 square feet. The Fortress encompasses 6,813 yards of formidable play on its 18-hole, par 72 course. Players can warm up on the putting green, the chipping green with practice bunker and the target-oriented driving range, and take golf lessons. Special events, tournaments, clinics and junior programs are scheduled throughout the season. Golfers can enjoy refreshments at the club house and make purchases at the Pro Shop.

The popular Fortress Eat & Play package includes 18 holes of golf with cart and a family style chicken dinner at Zehnder's Restaurant; prices vary throughout the season. For public course rates for adults, seniors and juniors; tee times; events and membership information: (989) 652-0460 or 800-863-7999; or go to www.zehnders.com .

Golf Advisor is the ultimate destination for traveling golfers, who love to play, travel and learn more about how the sport of golf can be experienced around the world. Golf Advisor serves as a one-stop, customized experience for golfers of all levels to find honest recommendations from their peers – and to offer feedback of their own – about any golf course they play, anywhere, anytime. The Golf Advisor portfolio also includes a Golf Channel travel series, Golf Advisor Round Trip ; Golf Advisor Getaways ; and GOLFPASS , offering exclusive member benefits and perks. Golf Advisor also is home to the popular Best of Lists generated each year from authentic golfer reviews.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

