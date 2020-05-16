Zehnder's Is Open For Business

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Z Chef’s Café & Marketplace, located on the lower level of Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth in Frankenmuth, Mich., is now open daily for takeout and curbside pickup. The current hours for Zehnder’s are: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests can order by calling (989) 652-0575, or online at Zehnders.com. During hours of operation visitors can also stop in and pick up all of their favorites including a family chicken four-pack, soup, salads, sandwiches and more. Guests are requested to use the Bakery entrance located on the north side of Zehnder’s.



“Our very successful Mother’s Day take-out business confirmed the pent up demand for a variety of meal options in the marketplace,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. “Until we are able to greet guests in our dining rooms, we will serve diners seven days a week with complete meals-to-go, or with individual portions featuring all the elements of our world famous Family Style Chicken Dinner.”

For Memorial Day Weekend Zehnder’s is offering a Picnic Dinner-To-Go that serves four to six people that includes BBQ Ribs, Zehnder’s Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Old Fashioned Potato Salad, Cabbage Salad, Rolls and German Chocolate Brownies, all for only $109. Takeout or curbside pick-up is available Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. Orders can be placed by calling (989) 652-0450 between the hours of noon – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Zehnder’s Bakery and Foodstore is open daily Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests can pick up their favorite fresh baked goods and other food items. Special orders are also being taken by calling (989) 652-0467.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for current information.

Contact: linda.kelly@zehnders.com



