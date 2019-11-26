Log in
Zelis® Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

11/26/2019 | 08:08am EST

Company’s Associates Contribute to Strong Culture Recognition

Zelis, a healthcare and financial technology growth company and market-leading provider of claims cost and payments optimization solutions to price, pay and explain healthcare claims, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified. Using validated associate feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, certification confirms seven out of 10 associates consider Zelis a great workplace.

“We are honored to receive this workplace distinction,” said Doug Klinger, CEO of Zelis. “It validates our focused efforts to create a workplace culture and experience to which our associates are proud to belong.”

Certification is based on ratings in the focus areas of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. “We congratulate Zelis on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About Zelis

Zelis is a healthcare and financial technology growth company and market-leading provider of claims cost and payments optimization solutions to price, pay and explain healthcare claims. Zelis delivers integrated network analytics and access, payment integrity, electronic payments and claims communications for payers, healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers' compensation markets nationwide.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.


© Business Wire 2019
