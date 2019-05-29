Zelis® Healthcare Launches Zelis Gives Back

Zelis Healthcare, a healthcare technology company and market-leading
provider of integrated healthcare cost management and payments
solutions, launched Zelis Gives Back to support volunteerism and
philanthropy by Zelis associates, clients, partners and investors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005540/en/
Zelis Gives Back includes a Volunteer Time Off program to enable
Zelis associates to take paid time off to support volunteering in their
communities. Zelis Gives Back also partners with other charitable
organizations to support Zelis’ focus on helping to reduce the rising
cost of healthcare.
“Zelis Gives Back is a great way to share our success and support
our entire Zelis family in their efforts to help others in need,” said
Doug Klinger, Zelis CEO.
The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is one organization
that Zelis will continue to support through this new initiative. For the
past two years, Zelis has been a key sponsor of UHCCF, which provides
timely financial relief for families who have children with medical
needs not covered or not fully covered by their commercial health
insurance plan.
Team Zelis Cycling, including Zelis CEO Doug Klinger, will ride for the
third consecutive year in the 100-mile UHCCF Century Ride in Minnesota
this July and will ride for the first time in the 60-mile UHCCF Century
Ride Velo & Vines event in California, alongside other amateur and
professional cyclists, including the Rally UHC pro cycling team.
“UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is thankful for the continued
support of Zelis, its leadership team and associates,” said Matt
Peterson, President, UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. “With their
help, UHCCF is able to help more families gain access to the care they
need through medical grants.”
About Zelis® Healthcare
Zelis Healthcare is a mid-cap healthcare technology growth company and
market-leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management and
payments solutions including network analytics, network access, network
cost management, payment integrity and electronic payments to payers,
healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers'
compensation markets nationwide. Zelis Healthcare is backed by Parthenon
Capital Partners. www.Zelis.com
About Zelis® Gives Back
Zelis Gives Back supports and serves our local communities and partners
with other charitable organizations to support Zelis’ focus on helping
to reduce the rising cost of healthcare. Zelis Gives Back encourages and
facilitates volunteerism among our nearly 900 associates with a
Volunteer Time Off program. Our associates have supported: American Red
Cross, Boatsie’s Boxes, Children’s Restoration Network, Feed My Starving
Children, Florida Blood Bank, Hurricane Michael Relief Fund, Kaiser Walk
Foundation, Make a Wish Foundation, Metropolitan Ministries, Midtown
Primary, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Pinellas County Food Pantry,
UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Research
Hospital, Sarah’s Fight for Hope Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank
and VA Hospital Hospice Unit.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005540/en/