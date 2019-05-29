Zelis® Healthcare Launches Zelis Gives Back

Company launches new initiative supporting corporate volunteerism and philanthropy

Zelis Healthcare, a healthcare technology company and market-leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions, launched Zelis Gives Back to support volunteerism and philanthropy by Zelis associates, clients, partners and investors.

Zelis Gives Back includes a Volunteer Time Off program to enable Zelis associates to take paid time off to support volunteering in their communities. Zelis Gives Back also partners with other charitable organizations to support Zelis’ focus on helping to reduce the rising cost of healthcare.

“Zelis Gives Back is a great way to share our success and support our entire Zelis family in their efforts to help others in need,” said Doug Klinger, Zelis CEO.

The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is one organization that Zelis will continue to support through this new initiative. For the past two years, Zelis has been a key sponsor of UHCCF, which provides timely financial relief for families who have children with medical needs not covered or not fully covered by their commercial health insurance plan.

Team Zelis Cycling, including Zelis CEO Doug Klinger, will ride for the third consecutive year in the 100-mile UHCCF Century Ride in Minnesota this July and will ride for the first time in the 60-mile UHCCF Century Ride Velo & Vines event in California, alongside other amateur and professional cyclists, including the Rally UHC pro cycling team.

“UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is thankful for the continued support of Zelis, its leadership team and associates,” said Matt Peterson, President, UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. “With their help, UHCCF is able to help more families gain access to the care they need through medical grants.”

About Zelis® Healthcare

Zelis Healthcare is a mid-cap healthcare technology growth company and market-leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions including network analytics, network access, network cost management, payment integrity and electronic payments to payers, healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers' compensation markets nationwide. Zelis Healthcare is backed by Parthenon Capital Partners. www.Zelis.com

About Zelis® Gives Back

Zelis Gives Back supports and serves our local communities and partners with other charitable organizations to support Zelis’ focus on helping to reduce the rising cost of healthcare. Zelis Gives Back encourages and facilitates volunteerism among our nearly 900 associates with a Volunteer Time Off program. Our associates have supported: American Red Cross, Boatsie’s Boxes, Children’s Restoration Network, Feed My Starving Children, Florida Blood Bank, Hurricane Michael Relief Fund, Kaiser Walk Foundation, Make a Wish Foundation, Metropolitan Ministries, Midtown Primary, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Pinellas County Food Pantry, UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Sarah’s Fight for Hope Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank and VA Hospital Hospice Unit.

