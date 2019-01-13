Zemoga : Helps Retailers Supercharge Their Digital Experiences at NRF 2019

Creating differentiated digital experiences is a top priority for the
retail industry in 2019 — and Zemoga,
a world-class digital design and development agency for retailers, will
be on hand at NRF 2019 to share its digital expertise.
Since 2002, Zemoga has been supercharging clients like Brooks
Brothers, Walmart, Jet.com, Hulu, Bridgestone, Dick’s Sporting
Goods, Morningstar and many others with top digital delivery talent in
the Americas. With offices across the U.S. and Latin America, Zemoga
helps retailers, brands and other companies efficiently design and
produce amazing digital experiences that improve lives, build businesses
and keep consumers coming back time and again.
The Zemoga Difference: A Commitment to Excellence
Zemoga was one of the first to bring the advantages of the nearshoring
delivery model to U.S. retailers, including operating in the same time
zone with no language barriers and a keen understanding of American
culture, aesthetic and consumer behavior. Bogotá, where Zemoga has over
140 staff, is the creative capital of South America, giving Zemoga
access to the deepest pool of digital talent in the Southern Hemisphere.
The digital experts that make up the Zemoga team leverage years of
retail insight and consumer behavioral science to help retailers deliver
the kind of compelling digital experiences that engage consumers.
“Zemoga provides a passionate, highly skilled workforce that integrates
with retailers’ teams to bring their digital strategies to life,” said
DJ Edgerton, CEO and founder, Zemoga. “Our teams bring an extensive
knowledge of user experience, consumer behavior, design and technology,
coupled with a commitment to excellence that’s at the heart of our
culture.”
“As retailers continue to launch new digital capabilities, they require
the expertise and know-how to create differentiated digital experiences
– and that’s where Zemoga comes in,” said Carlos Ferro, COO, Zemoga. “We
make the journey toward digital differentiation compelling and seamless,
by serving as an extension of our clients. Winning retailers are able to
innovate and deploy rapidly, and Zemoga has the technical talent and
creative chops to help retailers and brands succeed.”
Zemoga at NRF
Zemoga’s NRF presence reflects the company’s continued growth and
commitment to U.S. retailers and brands. The company has grown by 30-40%
year over year for the past three years, and has offices in New York,
Los Angeles and Wilton, CT, in addition to its Bogotá headquarters.
Zemoga is co-sponsoring the Retail Insiders Party and Insiders Dinner at
NRF 2019 and will be meeting with retailers and brands to discuss
digital strategies and best practices for customer engagement.
For more information on Zemoga, visit www.zemoga.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005029/en/