Zemoga : Helps Retailers Supercharge Their Digital Experiences at NRF 2019

Leading digital design/development agency’s NRF presence reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to U.S. retailers

Creating differentiated digital experiences is a top priority for the retail industry in 2019 — and Zemoga, a world-class digital design and development agency for retailers, will be on hand at NRF 2019 to share its digital expertise.

Since 2002, Zemoga has been supercharging clients like Brooks Brothers, Walmart, Jet.com, Hulu, Bridgestone, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Morningstar and many others with top digital delivery talent in the Americas. With offices across the U.S. and Latin America, Zemoga helps retailers, brands and other companies efficiently design and produce amazing digital experiences that improve lives, build businesses and keep consumers coming back time and again.

The Zemoga Difference: A Commitment to Excellence

Zemoga was one of the first to bring the advantages of the nearshoring delivery model to U.S. retailers, including operating in the same time zone with no language barriers and a keen understanding of American culture, aesthetic and consumer behavior. Bogotá, where Zemoga has over 140 staff, is the creative capital of South America, giving Zemoga access to the deepest pool of digital talent in the Southern Hemisphere. The digital experts that make up the Zemoga team leverage years of retail insight and consumer behavioral science to help retailers deliver the kind of compelling digital experiences that engage consumers.

“Zemoga provides a passionate, highly skilled workforce that integrates with retailers’ teams to bring their digital strategies to life,” said DJ Edgerton, CEO and founder, Zemoga. “Our teams bring an extensive knowledge of user experience, consumer behavior, design and technology, coupled with a commitment to excellence that’s at the heart of our culture.”

“As retailers continue to launch new digital capabilities, they require the expertise and know-how to create differentiated digital experiences – and that’s where Zemoga comes in,” said Carlos Ferro, COO, Zemoga. “We make the journey toward digital differentiation compelling and seamless, by serving as an extension of our clients. Winning retailers are able to innovate and deploy rapidly, and Zemoga has the technical talent and creative chops to help retailers and brands succeed.”

Zemoga at NRF

Zemoga’s NRF presence reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to U.S. retailers and brands. The company has grown by 30-40% year over year for the past three years, and has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Wilton, CT, in addition to its Bogotá headquarters.

Zemoga is co-sponsoring the Retail Insiders Party and Insiders Dinner at NRF 2019 and will be meeting with retailers and brands to discuss digital strategies and best practices for customer engagement.

