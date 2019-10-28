Log in
Zen LeafTM Expands to Puerto Rico, Opens Medical Cannabis Dispensary in San Juan

10/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT
  • First Zen Leaf facility outside continental U.S.
  • Zen Leaf’s 10th operating retail facility, with several others under active development across the U.S.
  • Partnership with HBP Labs brings medical R&D capabilities, local regulatory expertise

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Leaf, one of the U.S.’s premier cannabis dispensary brands, continues its strategic expansion with its first retail facility outside the continental U.S. The newly constructed, licensed medical cannabis dispensary will operate in partnership with HBP Labs, a science and technology company that works across the full landscape of medical cannabis to promote wellness, cures and remedies. Zen Leaf San Juan will [soft] open for business on Wednesday, October 30th, and the Grand Opening will take place Friday, November 1st.

Zen Leaf is located in the humming Plaza Caparra, at 350 Avenida Escorial [Escorial & Roosevelt Ave.] in San Juan. The 2,500 sq. ft. facility will initially employ 6-8 full-time staff. They’ll carry flower and a broad array of cannabis products including topicals, edibles, and concentrates.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zen Leaf to provide the people of San Juan access to the highest quality medical cannabis products on the market. We’re here to improve health and wellness, as well as provide tax revenue that will benefit the community,” said Cesar Cordero-Krüger, Zen Leaf Partner and CEO of Iaso Corp., Holding Co. of HBP Labs. “Conveniently accessible in a vibrant shopping plaza right in the heart of the most populated city in Puerto Rico – we couldn’t ask for a better location. In combining our strengths with Zen Leaf’s, we will further elevate both of our organizations’ best-in-class products, services and operations for the benefit of our patients and employees.”

HBP Labs managed the build-out in San Juan. Mr. Cordero-Krüger has a proven 20+ year track record of commercial real estate development, plus extensive cannabis experience that enabled efficient navigation of the local regulatory and compliance environment to secure all necessary entitlements for facility completion. Additionally, Iaso Corp. and its subsidiaries have demonstrated expertise in plant tissue culture, aeroponic cultivation, and separation techchnologies that can be applied to cultivation and processing, to produce premium products that, in turn, can be distributed via Zen Leaf.

Mr. Cordero-Krüger pointed out, “This dispensary is managed & operated by people hired from within the community, and trained in Zen Leaf’s best-in-class patient services. With nearly 100,000 registered cannabis patients in Puerto Rico, we are hopeful for rapid growth as patients experience the level of personal care that Zen Leaf delivers.”

Stay tuned for more information. Visit zenleafdispensaries.com and follow us on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/zenleafdispensaries  

Instagram: @zenleafdispensaries

# # #

About Zen Leaf [Dispensary] San Juan

Zen Leaf - San Juan is a retail medical cannabis facility dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective, premium cannabis products and creating employment opportunities for the communities which it serves. Zen Leaf™ facilities ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction for registered medical cannabis patients. Zen Leaf offers cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, from trusted premium producers. For more information visit: https://zenleafdispensaries.com/

CONTACTS

Public & Media Relations
media@zenleafdispensaries.com

Zen LeafTM

Medical Cannabis Dispensary

© GlobeNewswire 2019
