ZenFi Networks : Expands Wireless Network Infrastructure in New Jersey to Support Major Mobile Network Operator

Expansion Meets MNO Demand for 5G-Capable Network Architecture

ZenFi Networks, an innovative communications infrastructure company focused on enabling fiber optic network, network edge colocation and wireless siting solutions in the NY-NJ metro region, announces the expansion of its C-RAN network with the deployment of over 600 turnkey small cell nodes in Northern New Jersey. In addition to deploying fronthaul fiber to each of these nodes, ZenFi Networks was selected by a major mobile network operator (MNO) to provide wireless siting and network edge colocation in support of the 5G network build out.

ZenFi Networks has been deploying mobile network infrastructure throughout NYC for more than 5 years, leveraging its augmented capabilities from its 2018 merger with Cross River Fiber to deploy C-RAN-enabling infrastructure in Northern New Jersey. This milestone underscores the company’s ability to expand its network reach, deepen its product portfolio and continue to be a leader in C-RAN network infrastructure that enables 5G ecosystems while providing purpose-built fiber optic networks that serve the wireless, wholesale and enterprise markets.

ZenFi Networks was founded on a vision of creating a new type of network to support evolving mobile network technologies. Since inception, the company has focused on delivering innovative infrastructure solutions in support of mobile densification. As MNOs shift focus from coverage to capacity, ZenFi Networks has focused on building a new breed of mobile infrastructure that supports the capacity and latency requirements of 4G LTE and 5G. This infrastructure involves shifting processing away from the radio via fronthaul fiber, aggregating base band units within network edge colocation facilities and implementing high-capacity backhaul to command and control. In addition, the company’s network edge colocation facilities, a critical component of the overall system, are designed to support MNOs’ optical limits.

MNOs have come to rely on ZenFi Networks for its speed to market and customer-centric approach to deploying complex mobile solutions. With extensive local expertise, ZenFi Networks works collaboratively with customers, utilities and local municipalities to deploy turnkey small cell solutions regionally.

“The regional demand for wireless network infrastructure continues to explode,” comments ZenFi Networks’ Co-Founder and CEO, Ray LaChance. “Our customers benefit from our extensive New York City and New Jersey metro network that allows them to deploy their 4G and 5G capabilities. Now, as a strategic byproduct of this explosive growth, this highly dense, highly accessible network can be leveraged by others to provide value-added services.”

ZenFi Networks is focused on building network architecture in support of density and latency requirements of mobile network operators. At the same time, wholesale telecom carriers, as well as large enterprise businesses, can also take advantage of the company’s ultra-dense footprint and network edge colocation services for traffic aggregation. ZenFi Networks’ dense backhaul network serves as a facilitator for any carrier or company that needs connectivity between end points in the region, while its network edge colocation facilities provide a cost-effective solution to traditional data centers for neighborhood aggregation of network traffic.

ZenFi Networks has now deployed over 1000 miles of route fiber in the region with over 45 network edge colocation facilities. At the forefront of communications infrastructure innovation within the NYC and NJ market, ZenFi Networks continues to provide mobile infrastructure solutions through its dark fiber, wireless siting and network edge colocation solutions.

On Monday, February 10th, ZenFi Networks’ Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Victoria Lamberth, will be discussing network growth drivers during the opening panel Are We Prepared for the Next Decade of Growth? during Metro Connect USA at 1:40PM EST. On Tuesday, February 11th, ZenFi Networks’ Co-Founder and CEO, Ray LaChance, will be speaking on the panel The Metro Fiber Vision for 2020 at 10:40AM EST. LaChance will also be providing his thought leadership on Wednesday, February 12th during the panel Where are We at with 5G, Really? at 12PM EST.

About ZenFi Networks

ZenFi Networks is an innovative communications infrastructure company focused on enabling fiber optic network, network edge colocation and wireless siting solutions in the NY-NJ metro region. As the area’s most experienced communications infrastructure builders, ZenFi Networks has an unparalleled reputation for efficiently architecting and delivering solutions that enable Mobile Network Operators, Wholesale Telecommunications Providers and Large Enterprise clients. With its purpose-built C-RAN enabling infrastructure, ZenFi Networks is at the forefront of network architecture innovation and a critical part of the mobile and telecommunications ecosystems in one of the biggest, most important markets in the world. For more information, please visit: www.zenfi.com.

