ZenSar Technologies : Foolproof, a Zensar company, launches Infinity Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO), an end-to-end digital offering which helps businesses increase online revenue

07/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT

About Foolproof (www.foolproof.co.uk)

Foolproof, a Zensar company, is an experience design company. They specialise in end-to-end digital product and service design for global brands. They employ a team of over 100 working from offices in the UK and Singapore, with specialist partners around the world.

About Zensar(www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar' s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar BlogTwitterLinkedInFacebook

About RPG Enterprises(www.rpggroup.com)

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest growing business groups with a turnover of Rs 23000 Cr. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.

For any queries please feel free to reach out:

PR Contact (Global Headquarters - India):

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91 20 66057510

aradhana.prabhu@zensar.com

Disclaimer

ZenSar Technologies Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 10:30:04 UTC
