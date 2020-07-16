ZenSar Technologies : Foolproof, a Zensar company, launches Infinity Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO), an end-to-end digital offering which helps businesses increase online revenue

About Foolproof (www.foolproof.co.uk)

Foolproof, a Zensar company, is an experience design company. They specialise in end-to-end digital product and service design for global brands. They employ a team of over 100 working from offices in the UK and Singapore, with specialist partners around the world.



About Zensar ( www.zensar.com )

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar' s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.



