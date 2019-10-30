Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZenSar Technologies : financial services focus pays off in South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:23am EDT
Zensar
Technologies' revenue from Africa grew at over 23% sequentially in the previous quarter, indicating that the RPG Group IT firm's strategy of mining its top client accounts is paying off in South Africa, a market where the company has a dominant presence.

Sandeep Kishore, CEO, Zensar Technologies said it was increasing the number of services it was providing to top customers. 'We have done exponentially well in Africa in financial services in the Top 25 accounts by getting multiple services into the same account. We are dominant in South Africa,' he said.

Currently, Africa contributes about 10% to its total revenues, with the United States being the dominant market at almost 75%.

In the previous financial year, revenues from Africa had grown at 9.5%. The number of $5 million plus clients increased from 20 to 23 in the quarter, while the revenue from the top 20 clients has grown from 56.6% in the second quarter of the previous financial year to 62.6% in the second quarter of this fiscal year. 'Not just in Africa, but this strategy has worked for us across all our markets, including the USA and Europe,' he said.

As part of its strategy to deepen its presence in its top accounts, Kishore said that the cloud infrastructure vertical would be an important focus area.

Disclaimer

ZenSar Technologies Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:47aIBERDROLA : Nine-Month Earnings Rose
DJ
03:45aVERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors
AQ
03:44aBP Hasn't Made Decision on Future Dividend Payouts
DJ
03:43aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Third Quarter 2019 Interim Report published
PU
03:43aICT : Q3 2019 results impacted by weak market developments
PU
03:43aMÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : Results 3Q19
PU
03:43aTRADING UPDATE : Heijmans' result higher in 2019
PU
03:43aBONESUPPORT (PUBL) : Q3 2019 Interim Report -?? invitation to conference call and webcast
PU
03:43aACCESS INTELLIGENCE : Change of Registered Office
PU
03:43aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Sale of Shares in HDFC Life by SLMH06
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter ahead of Fed on trade deal worries
2AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices drop as trade worries overshadow fall in stocks
4WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group