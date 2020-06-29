Zendure : Announces 61W GaN Fast Charge Global Travel Adapter

Designed for home and travel, Passport II Pro can provide 61W USB-C PD, power up to six devices at once and features a 10A AC output with an auto-resetting fuse

Zendure has announced the upcoming release of Passport II Pro, the company’s fourth travel adapter, to crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. The new travel adapter is touted as “better than its predecessors in every measurable way,” including its size, maximum power, the number of devices that can be charged at once, and ease of use.

61W USB-C PD: Ideal for Laptops

Passport II Pro’s primary USB-C PD (power delivery) port can provide up to 61W of power, enough to charge most USB-C laptops and a host of other USB-C PD devices. At 61W, Passport II Pro can fully charge a 13” MacBook Pro in just two hours. iPhone 11 Pro can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes, and Samsung Galaxy S20 can be fully charged in just one hour.

Seats Six

The new travel adapter features two USB-C ports and three USB-A ports. A laptop, tablet, two phones, a smart watch, wireless earbuds, and AC powered speakers can all be powered and charged with one convenient device, so users won’t have to pack several different power adapters when on the move.

One Device, Over 200 Countries and Regions

With so many attractive features as a power adapter, one could easily forget that Passport II Pro is, in fact, a travel adapter. Zendure’s latest offering works in over 200 countries and regions. Three press-and-slide controls allow convenient one-handed access to the various AC power connectors. When the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-view mirror and the skies open again, Passport II Pro will be ready for any adventure.

10 Amps: The Current Craze

Passport II Pro can deliver up to 10A (1200W/120V, 2400W/240V) from its universal AC outlet, a significant increase from previous models that could offer 6A. This means Passport II Pro is compatible with more devices, including many hair dryers, hair straighteners, and electric water kettles.

Auto-Resetting Fuse: On in 60 Seconds

If a connected AC device tries to draw too much power from Passport II Pro, an auto-resetting fuse will stop the flow of power momentarily. Most travel adapters have a single-use fuse that must be replaced every time this happens. Zendure was the first company to introduce an auto-resetting fuse to the travel adapter market, so users can remove a trip to the hardware store from their itinerary.

No Big Deal

Multi-region travel adapters have a tendency to be clunky, awkward things. The Passport series has always been about packing light, and the latest installment is no exception. Passport II Pro is 20% smaller than its predecessor, Passport 30W. This is thanks to the use of high-efficiency GaN (gallium nitride) components, which generate less heat than traditional silicon parts and require less space for heat management. Its compact size and numerous USB ports make Passport II Pro an attractive replacement for the charger that usually comes with most laptops, whether traveling or setting up a home office.

By Users, For Users

During the early stages of product development for Passport II Pro, Zendure surveyed numerous customers to find out what real-world users wanted in a travel adapter, including specific improvements to their existing line. This insight was used heavily in determining the key features and specs for Passport II Pro.

Coming to Kickstarter June 29

Passport II Pro will be available in two colors—black and white—on Kickstarter for as low as $35 USD starting June 29 at 10am EST.

About Zendure

Zendure was founded in 2013 by Tom Haflinger and Bryan Liu. Zendure has a portfolio of innovative, premium quality products delivered to over 20,000 backers on Kickstarter, including the A-Series, the world's first crush-proof external batteries; SuperTank, a massive portable charger that has brought in over $1M USD in funding worldwide; SuperMini, a credit-card-sized 10,000mAh portable charger with 18W Power Delivery; and SuperHub, a compact charger, HDMI adapter and USB hub with dual PD output. All of Zendure’s crowdfunding projects have been successfully fulfilled. Their experience with charging technology and their concern for the current global situation has led them to the release of Passport II Pro, a travel adapter that is also indispensable for the home office.

