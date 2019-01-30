Log in
Zenergy Announces Joint-Marketing Agreement with National Consultancy — Energy Professionals

01/30/2019

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zenergy Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: ZNGY), the nation's leading next-generation utility, announced today it has entered into a joint-marketing agreement with Florida-based Energy Professionals (“Energy Pros”) to distribute Zenergy’s trademarked and renown Zero Cost Program™, along with its other conservation, infrastructure, and smart controls products and services, to commercial, industrial and municipal customers nationwide.

Energy Pros works closely with organizations to build a client-specific, comprehensive energy strategy to meet their goals and objectives. Per this agreement, Zenergy will leverage Energy Pros’ extensive network of consultants and brokers, energy efficiency experts, and renewable energy partners to bring the latest energy innovations and technologies to the market for the benefit of commercial, industrial and municipal end-use customers.

Mr. Ryan Samuel, Zenergy Vice President of Zero Cost Solutions, remarked, “Aligning ourselves with a premier energy consultancy such as Energy Professionals is a perfect fit for us considering our mutual interests in providing innovative, if not disruptive, energy conservation solutions to our clients. This partnership will enable us to expand our compelling offering all across the nation even more effectively.”

Together with Energy Pros, Zenergy will offer a focused, customized solution to a specific customer pain point or a road map to address long-term growth through solutions that help customers manage their energy expenditure while protecting them from risk.

“Zenergy’s reputation as an industry leader in energy efficiency makes them an exciting addition to our portfolio of partners as we develop new ways to bring cutting-edge energy intelligence to our clients,” said Energy Professionals President, Mr. Jim Mathers. “We aim to help companies reduce waste and take advantage of proven technologies to be more independent of utility control, and Zenergy’s Zero Cost Program is an ideal facilitator of that effort.”

With a range of expertise that includes energy solutions, risk management, green and efficient products and services, market intelligence, industry leading customer care, and a proactive vigilance for the pulse for the energy market and changes, Energy Pros is a strategic asset to Zenergy’s goals to exponentially expand its Mission across North America.

Zenergy CEO, Mr. Alex Rodriguez, commented, “Long have I firmly believed the notion that Aggregators, Brokers and Consultants (ABC’s) have the most influence over decision makers in the commercial landscape, so partnering with a reputable organization such as Energy Professionals is the right course of action for us and we are excited about our future together.”

ABOUT ZENERGY BRANDS, INC.

Zenergy Brands, Inc. (Ticker: ZNGY), is a next-generation energy and technology company operating in the emerging smart energy/utility industry. The Company provides energy conservation, smart controls, and efficiency-based products and services as a fully integrated energy company. Zenergy is a public company, fully reporting to the SEC and currently trading on the OTCPK, a venture market designed for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To learn more, visit www.zenergybrands.com or www.whatiszenergy.com, and follow the Company on the following social networks:

Facebook: Zenergy Brands

Twitter: @ZenergyBrands

Instagram: @ZenergyBrands

YouTube: Zenergy Brands

ABOUT ENERGY PROFESSIONALS, LLC

Founded in 1998, Energy Professionals, LLC provides utility expense management and negotiations, energy procurement, and renewable solutions to over 25,000 commercial and industrial customers in North America. Energy Professionals is the only company focused on giving clients all the tools they need to become truly “energy independent.” This approach gives companies the most informed options and the smartest economic choices, no matter the industry.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to some risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the critical factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:  

Email: investors@zenergybrands.com     

Phone: (469) 228-1400  

Fax: (469) 626-5101

© GlobeNewswire 2019
