Zenergy Announces Launch of New Website Consolidating Sales, Marketing & Investor Relations Efforts

03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

Dallas, TX, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zenergy Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: ZNGY), the nation's leading next-generation utility, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website: What is Zenergy Dot Com (www.whatiszenergy.com). The new website will offer detailed information for all services, ongoing video footage from the management team and means for future clients to contact Zenergy to learn more about the Zero Cost Program™.  

Concomitant with the launching of the new website, Zenergy is also decommissioning its previous investor relations focused website, known as www.zenergybrands.com. While the investor relations website will no longer exist, all features from this website will be hosted at www.whatiszenergy.com as of today. This includes SEC filings, News Releases and the company’s Corporate Blog, which is aimed at keeping shareholders informed.

“I am excited to publish our new website. The modern and clean look, along with consolidated information, will provide visitors with a phenomenal one-stop experience,” said DJ Belieny, Vice President of Technology.

“One of the great things about the merging of the two sites is that it clears up a lot of confusion for everyone. Now there is only one site that encompasses all of Zenergy’s information right at your fingertips,” said John Brooks Klingenbeck, Vice President of Business Development.  

Zenergy continues to provide conservation and sustainability products and services to commercial, industrial, and municipal end-use customers at no upfront cost while giving them an economic benefit and reducing demand on the respective power grid via a reduction of utility consumption. 

Prospective clients wanting to learn more about the Zero Cost Program™ can do so by visiting Zenergy online at www.whatiszenergy.com

ABOUT ZENERGY BRANDS, INC.

Zenergy Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:  ZNGY), is a next-generation energy and technology company operating in the emerging smart energy/utility industry. The Company provides energy conservation, smart controls, and efficiency-based products and services as a fully integrated energy company. Zenergy is a public company, fully reporting to the SEC and currently trading on the OTCQB, a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To learn more, visit www.whatiszenergy.com.  and connect with the Company on its social media accounts: 

Facebook: whatiszenergy

Twitter: @whatiszenergy

Instagram:@whatiszenergy

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to some risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the critical factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.  

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:

Email: investors@zenergybrands.com

Phone: (469) 228-1400

Fax: (469) 626-5101

Zenergy Brand, Inc..png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
