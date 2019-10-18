Zengame Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zengame Technology Holding Limited

禪遊科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2660)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Resignation of Non-executive Director

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zengame Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Li Wen ("Ms. Li") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019 due to her personal busy schedule that makes it challenging for her to give sufficient time and attention to the affairs of the Company.

Ms. Li has confirmed that she has no claim against the Company in respect of her resignation and has no disagreement with the Board. Ms. Li further confirmed that there are no matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Ms. Li for her contribution and support to the Company during her tenure of office.