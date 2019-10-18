Zengame Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Notes:
-
owned as to 99.0% by a substantial shareholder of the Company.
-
currently listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations system and owned as to approximately 11.1% by a substantial shareholder of the Company, stock code: 835785.
-
currently under the control of a company listed on the Stock Exchange.
Save as disclosed above, Ms. Fu does not (i) hold any other position in the Company or any subsidiary of the Company; (ii) hold any directorships in any other listed companies in the last three years; or (iii) have any relationship with any director or senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company.
Ms. Fu does not or is deemed to have any interest or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.
The Board is not aware of any further information that need to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other matters in relation to the appointment of Ms. Fu that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders.
The Board would like to welcome Ms. Fu for joining as a member of the Board.
By Order of the Board
Zengame Technology Holding Limited
Ye Sheng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Ye Sheng and Mr. Yang Min and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Jin Shuhui, Mr. Mao Zhonghua and Mr. Yang Yi.
* For identification purpose only