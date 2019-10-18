Log in
Zengame Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

10/18/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zengame Technology Holding Limited

禪遊科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2660)

ANNOUNCEMENT

  1. RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND
  2. APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Resignation of Non-executive Director

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zengame Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Li Wen ("Ms. Li") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019 due to her personal busy schedule that makes it challenging for her to give sufficient time and attention to the affairs of the Company.

Ms. Li has confirmed that she has no claim against the Company in respect of her resignation and has no disagreement with the Board. Ms. Li further confirmed that there are no matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Ms. Li for her contribution and support to the Company during her tenure of office.

Appointment of Non-executive Director

The Board is pleased to announce that it accepted the recommendation of the nomination committee of the Company to appoint Ms. Fu Hao ("Ms. Fu") as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 19 October 2019 to fill the casual vacancy that arose from the resignation of Ms. Li. Ms. Fu currently holds positions in two companies which are owned as to 99.0% and approximately 11.1%, respectively, by a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Pursuant to the letter of appointment entered into between Ms. Fu and the Company and the articles of association of the Company, Ms. Fu's initial term of office is one year which will be renewed automatically and subject to re-election at the first general meeting of members after her appointment, without prejudice to any earlier termination (i) by not less than three months' notice in writing served by Ms. Fu to the Company or (ii) with immediate effect following the notice in writing served by the Company to Ms. Fu.

For being the non-executive director of the Company, Ms. Fu will not be entitled to any fixed emolument but may receive discretionary bonuses as recommended by the Board and approved by the remuneration committee of the Company. The remuneration package of Ms. Fu further includes other allowances, benefits in kind and defined contribution contributions.

Ms. Fu's biographical information is set out below:

Ms. Fu (aged 37)

Other offices

Shenzhen Decent Investment Co., Ltd.* (深圳市德迅投資有

限公司)1 - investment operation director (September 2018-

current)

Prokids Technology Corp., Beijing2 - director (February 2019-

current)

Past offices

Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited3 -

operation director of interactive entertainment department

(2006-2009)

Shenzhen Taomi Technology Co., Ltd.* (深圳市淘米科技有限

公司) - project director of game department (2009-2012)

Shenzhen Taole Network Technology Co., Ltd.* (深圳淘樂網絡

科技有限公司) - deputy general manager (2012-2018)

Qualification

Master's degree in communication and information system

(Wuhan University, China)

Notes:

  1. owned as to 99.0% by a substantial shareholder of the Company.
  2. currently listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations system and owned as to approximately 11.1% by a substantial shareholder of the Company, stock code: 835785.
  3. currently under the control of a company listed on the Stock Exchange.

Save as disclosed above, Ms. Fu does not (i) hold any other position in the Company or any subsidiary of the Company; (ii) hold any directorships in any other listed companies in the last three years; or (iii) have any relationship with any director or senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company.

Ms. Fu does not or is deemed to have any interest or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.

The Board is not aware of any further information that need to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other matters in relation to the appointment of Ms. Fu that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders.

The Board would like to welcome Ms. Fu for joining as a member of the Board.

By Order of the Board

Zengame Technology Holding Limited

Ye Sheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Ye Sheng and Mr. Yang Min and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Jin Shuhui, Mr. Mao Zhonghua and Mr. Yang Yi.

*  For identification purpose only

