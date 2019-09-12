Log in
Zengame Technology : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

09/12/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zengame Technology Holding Limited

禪遊科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2660)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zengame Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lin Cong ("Mr. Lin") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 12 September 2019 due to his health condition and that he wishes to focus on his other personal commitment.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board. Mr. Lin further confirmed that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Lin for his contribution and support to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Zengame Technology Holding Limited

Ye Sheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Ye Sheng and Mr. Yang Min, the non-executive director is Ms. Li Wen, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Jin Shuhui, Mr. Mao Zhonghua and Mr. Yang Yi.

Disclaimer

Zengame Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:11:05 UTC
