Zengame Technology : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Zengame Technology Holding Limited

禪遊科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2660)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zengame Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lin Cong ("Mr. Lin") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 12 September 2019 due to his health condition and that he wishes to focus on his other personal commitment.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board. Mr. Lin further confirmed that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Lin for his contribution and support to the Company during his tenure of office.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Ye Sheng and Mr. Yang Min, the non-executive director is Ms. Li Wen, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Jin Shuhui, Mr. Mao Zhonghua and Mr. Yang Yi.