Zenig and KIOSK Information Systems to Demonstrate Self-Service Healthcare Innovations at HIMSS 2019

Zenig,
an innovator of healthcare solutions that improve the patient’s
experience, has partnered with KIOSK
Information Systems (KIOSK), an industry leader in self-service
solutions, to provide an easy to use, turn-key self-service offering for
hospitals, outpatient centers and physician practices. The solution will
be demonstrated at HIMSS in Orlando, FL, Booth
#5543, February 12 –14, 2019.
Zenig provides easy-to-use, effective patient centered healthcare
solutions. Their self-service kiosk is simple to implement, and enables
patients to self check-in, verify demographic information, sign
contracts, and collect payments.
“Partnering with KIOSK allows us to seamlessly pair our innovative
software platform with their robust hardware offerings,” said Shawn
Zimmerman, CEO at Zenig. “This gives our customers the ability to
implement a turn-key solution. No two healthcare providers have the
exact same requirements, so pairing Zenig’s software platform with
KIOSK’s configurable hardware enables a tailored solution to fit each
client’s specific needs.”
By leveraging customization opportunities, KIOSK and Zenig are providing
a self-service kiosk to optimize work flow, improve financial
performance, ensure HIPAA privacy compliance, and provide patients with
improved service.
“We’re excited to work with a similarly innovative company to automate
patient services and optimize profitability within the Healthcare
industry,” said William Butler, CEO at KIOSK. “Working with Zenig is a
great opportunity to offer a streamlined patient flow with undeniable
benefits to the facility deployer.”
To learn more about this state-of-the-art platform, visit Booth #5543 at
HIMSS, February 12 – 14, 2019 in Orlando, FL.
About Zenig
Zenig designs and develops patient flow software and self-service kiosks
that manage, monitor, and optimize the patient journey in hospitals,
clinics, and physician practices. Their innovative solutions improve
patient loyalty through faster check-in and reduce wait times, improve
operational efficiency by identifying bottlenecks for improvement, and
increase staff productivity by providing visibility of the patient
journey status.
About KIOSK Information Systems
As the Market Leader in Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven
expertise in design engineering; application development, integration,
manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most
sophisticated self-service platforms. An exceptionally broad portfolio
of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100
Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in virtually all self-service vertical
markets. www.kiosk.com,
800.509.5471.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005790/en/