Zenig and KIOSK Information Systems to Demonstrate Self-Service Healthcare Innovations at HIMSS 2019

Zenig, an innovator of healthcare solutions that improve the patient’s experience, has partnered with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), an industry leader in self-service solutions, to provide an easy to use, turn-key self-service offering for hospitals, outpatient centers and physician practices. The solution will be demonstrated at HIMSS in Orlando, FL, Booth #5543, February 12 –14, 2019.

Zenig provides easy-to-use, effective patient centered healthcare solutions. Their self-service kiosk is simple to implement, and enables patients to self check-in, verify demographic information, sign contracts, and collect payments.

“Partnering with KIOSK allows us to seamlessly pair our innovative software platform with their robust hardware offerings,” said Shawn Zimmerman, CEO at Zenig. “This gives our customers the ability to implement a turn-key solution. No two healthcare providers have the exact same requirements, so pairing Zenig’s software platform with KIOSK’s configurable hardware enables a tailored solution to fit each client’s specific needs.”

By leveraging customization opportunities, KIOSK and Zenig are providing a self-service kiosk to optimize work flow, improve financial performance, ensure HIPAA privacy compliance, and provide patients with improved service.

“We’re excited to work with a similarly innovative company to automate patient services and optimize profitability within the Healthcare industry,” said William Butler, CEO at KIOSK. “Working with Zenig is a great opportunity to offer a streamlined patient flow with undeniable benefits to the facility deployer.”

To learn more about this state-of-the-art platform, visit Booth #5543 at HIMSS, February 12 – 14, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

About Zenig

Zenig designs and develops patient flow software and self-service kiosks that manage, monitor, and optimize the patient journey in hospitals, clinics, and physician practices. Their innovative solutions improve patient loyalty through faster check-in and reduce wait times, improve operational efficiency by identifying bottlenecks for improvement, and increase staff productivity by providing visibility of the patient journey status.

About KIOSK Information Systems

As the Market Leader in Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering; application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. An exceptionally broad portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in virtually all self-service vertical markets. www.kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

