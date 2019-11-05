Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zenimal Cultivates Mindfulness With PR & Marketing Gurus at Bob Gold & Associates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:31am EST

Award Winning Agency will Help Launch New Screen-Free Meditation Device

Zenimal, a brand new company dedicated to helping children and adults cultivate mindfulness to improve overall mental and physical health, has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized boutique public relations and marketing agency, as its agency of record to launch and promote its new portable, screen-free meditation device, Zenimal™.

“Our mission is to give people a simple but effective tool to improve their everyday lives: from reducing stress and anxiety, to improving sleep, emotional awareness, focus and empathy, all at the touch of a button. With their proven track record and unparalleled acumen, no one is better equipped to help launch and grow our brand than Bob Gold & Associates,” said Anna Peterson Macsalka, Founder of Zenimal.

Zenimal is an innovative and easy-to-use meditation device helping children, teenagers and adults to practice mindfulness, and makes meditation a virtually effortless concept for all ages to understand, adopt and appreciate. By developing a coping strategy for stress, anxiety and adversity, Zenimal helps users greatly improve their present and future emotional and physical capabilities. The new device helps create self-awareness, apply mindfulness skills to everyday life, and can be carried and used anywhere thanks to its compact, lightweight design.

Stress has reached an all-time high in America, with the U.S. ranking among the most stressed populations in the world, according to a rent study from Gallup. At the same time, anxiety disorders have become the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting more than 31.9% of children and 31.1% of U.S. adults (18 years and older) each year.

“There’s a lot of buzz about mindfulness in today’s always connected, screen-driven culture. But mindfulness can be learned to improve a person’s health and well-being,” said Bob Gold, President and CEO of Bob Gold & Associates. “With children and adults being tugged in countless directions, the practice of mindfulness brings people to the present moment without thinking, analyzing or being judged. It’s just what we all need.”

Zenimal’s flagship product, Zenimal Kidz, offers nine guided meditations: stillness, breath, creativity, relaxation, feelings, sleep, empathy, gratitude, and warmth as well as an unguided music track and offers audio through the built-in speaker or earphone jack. Zenimal Kidz is available for pre-order online for only $49.95.

For more about Bob Gold & Associates, visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

For more about Zenimal, visit www.zenimals.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aTo manage growth and restore power faster, Texas coop will turn on ARCOS
GL
11:50aSGS : US CPSC Issues a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Infant Sleep Products
PU
11:50aUNILEVER N : Why you should add a ‘to who' to your ‘to do' list
PU
11:50aANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYI : Announcement-9M2019 Financial Results
PU
11:50aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Speeds Enterprises Hybrid Cloud Adoption and Innovation by Extending Partnership with VMware
PU
11:50aSGS : US Bean Bag Safety Standard Updated
PU
11:50aATEME : Third quarter revenues 2019
AN
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : to present at upcoming conferences in November 2019
AQ
11:50aPUMA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:49aPELOTON INTERACTIVE : feels the burn as post-IPO results point to more losses
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group