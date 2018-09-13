Log in
Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

09/13/2018 | 12:01am CEST

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Zenith shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated July 27, 2018 (the Information Circular), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Zenith website at www.zenithepigenetics.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available on the Company’s website here at approximately 7 pm MT today.

The Company also announces that it expects to file its unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on September 26, 2018. These materials will be available on the Zenith website here, and on SEDAR, shortly after being filed.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd.’s bromodomain (BET) inhibitors are being advanced in several oncology indications and have the potential to impact multiple additional diseases as well. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Communications                           
Zenith Epigenetics
Phone: 587-390-7865
Email: info@zenithepigenetics.com        
Website: www.zenithepigenetics.com

                                                           
                                                                       

ZENITH-LOGO-RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
