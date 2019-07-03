Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zenith Energy : Filing of Annual Information Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:28am EDT
RNS Number : 3215E
Zenith Energy Ltd
03 July 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service ('RIS'), the inside information contained in this document is now considered to be in the public domain.

July 3, 2019

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

('Zenith' or the 'Company')

Filing of Annual Information Form

Zenith Energy Ltd. ('Zenith' or the 'Company') (LSE: ZEN; TSX.V: ZEE;OSE: ZENA-ME)the listed international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce that, in accordance with Canadian securities laws, it has filed its Annual Information Form ('AIF') for the year-ended March 31, 2019 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

A copy of the AIF will shortly be available for electronic review on the Company's website: www.zenithenergy.ca.

Admission of OSE and TSX listed shares on the LSE Main Market

The Company will soon begin work on a new admission document and is currently in the final stages of selecting the most suitable corporate finance adviser to help undertake this process.

The publication of an admission document is required, in accordance with the FCA's Prospectus Rules and Listing Rules, for the admission to trading of common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ('Common Shares') on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange ('Admission'), where Admission is required within twelve months of the issue date of the Common Shares. The Common Shares for which Admission is required have already been issued and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs.

In connection with the Admission of the aforementioned Common Shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market, the Company proposes to publish a prospectus. This may include information regarding any transaction, or other relevant matter relating to the Company at the time of publication, which the Company may deem necessary to disclose at such time.

The preparation of the prospectus remains at an initial phase and the date of publication and its content is undefined at this stage.

Total Voting Rights

The Company wishes to announce, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the following information:

Class of share

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights per share

Total number of voting rights per class of share

Common shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

258,404,153

1

258,404,153

Common shares in issue and admitted to trading on the TSXV

312,408,725

1

312,408,725

Common shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs

312,408,725

1

312,408,725

No shares are held in treasury. The above figure for total number of Common Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information:

Zenith Energy Ltd

Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (587) 315 9031

E-mail: info@zenithenergy.ca

Peterhouse Capital - Joint Broker

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 469 0930

Lucy Williams

Charles Goodfellow

Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 399 9400

Charlie Brook-Partridge

Hugh McAlister

IFC Advisory Limited - Financial PR & IR

Tel: + 44 (0) 203 934 6630

Graham Herring

Miles Nolan

Zach Cohen

Notes to Editors:

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company's common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Børs.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of 'B+ with Positive Outlook' on October 8, 2018 by Arc Ratings, S.A.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016.

The Company's primary focus is the development of its Azerbaijan operations by leveraging its technical expertise and financial resources to maximise low-cost oil production via a systematic field rehabilitation programme intended to achieve significantly increased revenue. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company's Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

Zenith's development strategy is to identify and rapidly seize value-accretive hydrocarbon production opportunities in the onshore oil & gas sector. The Company's Board of Directors and senior management team have the experience and technical expertise to develop the Company successfully.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ACSUORNRKNABRRR

Disclaimer

Zenith Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aINRED Partners with SES Networks to Enable 1,000 Free Wi-Fi Hotspots to Connect Colombia
BU
02:54aCBRE : U.S.-based CBRE Group to buy Telford Homes for 267.4 million pounds
RE
02:53aCAPGEMINI : selected by Volvo Cars for digital and cloud transformation
PU
02:53aLARGAN PRECISION WILL HOST 2019-2Q RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AT 2 : 30pm local time on Thursday, July 11th. The analyst meeting will be conducted in Mandarin.
PU
02:53aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Channel 7 consolidates Facebook spo...
PU
02:53aVERIS : Appendix 3B - Correction New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
PU
02:53aEVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : SKS365 Group's Planetwin365 adds Evolution Live Casino for the Italian market
PU
02:51aADAPTEO PLC : Managers' transactions - Poleved Industrial Performance AB
AQ
02:51aADAPTEO PLC : Managers' transactions - Isell Lind af Hageby, Philip
AQ
02:51aADAPTEO PLC : Managers' transactions - Nilsson, Peter
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : second-quarter profit likely halved as Huawei woes worsen ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About