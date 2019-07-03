Zenith Energy : Filing of Annual Information Form

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service ('RIS'), the inside information contained in this document is now considered to be in the public domain.

July 3, 2019

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

('Zenith' or the 'Company')

Filing of Annual Information Form

Zenith Energy Ltd. (' Zenith ' or the ' Company ') ( LSE : ZEN ; TSX.V : ZEE; OSE: ZENA-ME ) the listed international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce that, in accordance with Canadian securities laws, it has filed its Annual Information Form (' AIF ') for the year-ended March 31, 2019 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

A copy of the AIF will shortly be available for electronic review on the Company's website: www.zenithenergy.ca.

Admission of OSE and TSX listed shares on the LSE Main Market

The Company will soon begin work on a new admission document and is currently in the final stages of selecting the most suitable corporate finance adviser to help undertake this process.

The publication of an admission document is required, in accordance with the FCA's Prospectus Rules and Listing Rules, for the admission to trading of common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ('Common Shares') on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange ('Admission'), where Admission is required within twelve months of the issue date of the Common Shares. The Common Shares for which Admission is required have already been issued and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs.

In connection with the Admission of the aforementioned Common Shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market, the Company proposes to publish a prospectus. This may include information regarding any transaction, or other relevant matter relating to the Company at the time of publication, which the Company may deem necessary to disclose at such time.

The preparation of the prospectus remains at an initial phase and the date of publication and its content is undefined at this stage.

Total Voting Rights

The Company wishes to announce, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the following information:

Class of share Total number of shares Number of voting rights per share Total number of voting rights per class of share Common shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange 258,404,153 1 258,404,153 Common shares in issue and admitted to trading on the TSXV 312,408,725 1 312,408,725 Common shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs 312,408,725 1 312,408,725

No shares are held in treasury. The above figure for total number of Common Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company's common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Børs.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of 'B+ with Positive Outlook' on October 8, 2018 by Arc Ratings, S.A.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016.

The Company's primary focus is the development of its Azerbaijan operations by leveraging its technical expertise and financial resources to maximise low-cost oil production via a systematic field rehabilitation programme intended to achieve significantly increased revenue. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company's Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

Zenith's development strategy is to identify and rapidly seize value-accretive hydrocarbon production opportunities in the onshore oil & gas sector. The Company's Board of Directors and senior management team have the experience and technical expertise to develop the Company successfully.