Zenith Energy : Result of AGM

06/19/2019 | 02:21am EDT
RNS Number : 6842C
Zenith Energy Ltd
19 June 2019

June 19, 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service ('RIS'), the inside information contained in this document is now considered to be in the public domain.

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

('Zenith' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Zenith Energy Ltd., ('Zenith' or the 'Company'), (LSE: ZEN; TSX.V: ZEE), the international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announcethat all of the resolutions presented before shareholders at the Company's AGM were duly passed.

Non-executive Director, Mr. Saadallah Al-Fathi, did not stand for re-election and retired from the Board of Directors to focus on other business activities.

The convening of the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2018, had been communicated by the Company via regulatory announcement on May 29, 2019.

Further information:

Zenith Energy Ltd

Andrea Cattaneo,

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (587) 315 9031

E-mail: info@zenithenergy.ca

Peterhouse Capital - Joint Broker

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 469 0930

Lucy Williams

Charles Goodfellow

Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 399 9400

Charlie Brook-Partridge

Hugh McAlister

IFC Advisory Limited - Financial PR & IR

Tel: + 44 (0) 203 934 6630

Graham Herring

Miles Nolan

Zach Cohen


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RAGFPMBTMBABTTL

Disclaimer

Zenith Energy Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:18:06 UTC
