Zenith Energy : Result of AGM

June 19, 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service ('RIS'), the inside information contained in this document is now considered to be in the public domain.

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

('Zenith' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Zenith Energy Ltd., (' Zenith ' or the ' Company '), ( LSE : ZEN ; TSX.V : ZEE ), the international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce

that all of the resolutions presented before shareholders at the Company's AGM were duly passed.

Non-executive Director, Mr. Saadallah Al-Fathi, did not stand for re-election and retired from the Board of Directors to focus on other business activities.

The convening of the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2018, had been communicated by the Company via regulatory announcement on May 29, 2019.

Further information: