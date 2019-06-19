Zenith Energy : Result of AGM

RNS Number : 6842C
Zenith Energy Ltd
19 June 2019
June 19, 2019
Result of AGM
Zenith Energy Ltd., ('Zenith' or the 'Company'), (LSE: ZEN; TSX.V: ZEE), the international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announcethat all of the resolutions presented before shareholders at the Company's AGM were duly passed.
Non-executive Director, Mr. Saadallah Al-Fathi, did not stand for re-election and retired from the Board of Directors to focus on other business activities.
The convening of the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2018, had been communicated by the Company via regulatory announcement on May 29, 2019.
