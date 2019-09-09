Zenith Energy : Successful Drilling Results

September 9, 2019

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

('Zenith' or the 'Company')

Successful Drilling Results

Zenith Energy Ltd., ('Zenith' or the 'Company'), (LSE: ZEN; TSX.V: ZEE;OSE: ZENA-ME), the international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to provide an update regarding drilling operations at well C-37 in the Jafarli oilfield.

The Company confirms that the deepening of well C-37 has successfully identified three untapped oil-bearing clastic layers in the Middle Eocene formation with a total net pay zone of approximately 16 metres.

Oil and gas shows recorded during drilling of these intervals have indicated the presence of favourable reservoir facies. Zenith is currently performing a series of wireline logs to enable a detailed evaluation of which intervals to perforate after the well is cased and cemented. Flow rates will be communicated once the well is placed on production.

The Company confirms that it has achieved its second objective of successfully drilling well C-37 to a total depth of 4,350 metres to test the Upper Cretaceous formation. This has evidenced a sequence of clay and carbonate facies which require further evaluation through wireline logs in order to ascertain the presence of possible oil-bearing reservoirs.

Preparatory work at well C-30

In line with Zenith's work programme, and further encouraged by the preliminary results achieved in the Middle Eocene formation of well C-37, the Company can confirm that civil works at well C-30 are expected to begin shortly.

Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith, commented:

'The first indications we have received from drilling operations at well C-37 are very encouraging. The approximately 16 metres of net pay zone we have identified confirm our confidence in the productivity of the Middle Eocene formation, historically a strong producer across our Azerbaijan asset, and the merits of deepening well C-37 in order to materially increase our daily production of oil.

I am also delighted with the performance of Zenith's service company subsidiary, Zena Drilling, during its first operational activities in Azerbaijan with our recently acquired 1,200hp drilling rig. We expect the speed of execution and efficiency of Zena to progressively optimise as we go forward in implementing our systematic drilling programme in Azerbaijan.

We look forward to completing operations at well C-37, and to communicating flow rates to the market as soon as they are determined.'

Further Information:

Notes to Editors:

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company's common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Børs.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of 'B+ with Positive Outlook' on October 8, 2018 by Arc Ratings, S.A.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016.

The Company's primary focus is the development of its Azerbaijan operations by leveraging its technical expertise and financial resources to maximise low-cost oil production via a systematic field rehabilitation programme intended to achieve significantly increased revenue. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company's Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

Zenith's development strategy is to identify and rapidly seize value-accretive hydrocarbon production opportunities in the onshore oil & gas sector. The Company's Board of Directors and senior management team have the experience and technical expertise to develop the Company successfully.

Forward-looking statements

