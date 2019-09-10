Zenni Becomes First in Industry to Bring Blue Light-blocking Trivex Lenses to Market at Value Price Point

Perfect for the Classroom and the Playground, Blokz Trivex Lenses Are Impact Resistant for Children to Wear in Both Indoor-outdoor Settings

Zenni, the online optical industry leader, announced today the launch of its Blokz Trivex lenses, an impact resistant, blue light-blocking lens made specifically to meet the durability and safety standards needed for children. With kids back to school, Blokz Trivex lenses offer the best combination of safety, comfort, style and optical performance for both the classroom and the playground.

Starting at just $39.95, Blokz Trivex lenses are offered at a fraction of competitor pricing for standard Trivex lenses without sacrificing material quality or performance. The lightweight lens provides optimal visual quality and durability for children in need of corrective eyewear. With Zenni’s Blokz Trivex lenses, children not only benefit from glasses that are impact resistant, but also enjoy the Blokz blue light-blocking technology which helps protect young eyes from the harmful light from digital screens, artificial light and the sun.

“It’s important for parents to protect their children’s eyesight at any age,” said Bai Gan, Zenni’s Chief Product Officer. “Because Zenni promotes healthy eyesight for children, we have incorporated our Blokz blue light-blocking technology within Trivex lenses, the preferred lens material for children, that pass the optical industry’s highest standards for impact resistance. With this industry-first offering, parents can now provide the safety and protection children need for their developing eyes without compromising visual performance for play and schoolwork.”

A recent Digital Eye Strain Report from The Vision Council cited that more than 70% of American adults report their child(ren) receives more than two hours of screen time per day; and nearly 25% of parents are still not concerned about the impact of digital devices on their child(ren)’s developing eyes. Blokz Trivex lenses are made with a blue-light blocking polymer that is directly incorporated into the lens material to absorb blue light and combat the effects of digital eye strain.

Zenni has been a leader in kids’ eyewear since pioneering the online prescription eyewear category in 2003. With frames for toddlers as young as 18-months, Zenni offers nearly 300 children’s styles, empowering choice and self-expression among kids. Zenni recently also launched its Kids’ Style Squad Collection, a collection of 45 elevated and sophisticated styles based on the latest fashion trends. All kids’ frames can be customized to include Blokz Trivex lenses, as well as all of Zenni’s sport glasses and goggles which provide extra impact-resistant protection and 100% UV protection.

For more information on Zenni’s Blokz Trivex lenses, visit www.zenni.com/blokz.

About Zenni

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in Marin County, Calif., Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 27 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear Partner of the Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005384/en/