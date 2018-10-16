Zenni : Optical Becomes First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls and Zenni Optical today announced a five-year
partnership that makes the leading online eyewear company the first-ever
jersey patch sponsor and the Official Eyewear Partner of the Bulls. The
deal includes various marketing elements, community initiatives, digital
assets, and in-arena signage and activations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005909/en/
Zenni pioneered the online eyewear business in 2003 to make premium
eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Zenni offers men, women
and children the freedom to express their personal style and
individuality through high-quality prescription glasses and sunglasses
while redefining the pricing model. With an average price of $40 for its
curated collections and thousands of frames, Zenni has sold nearly 25
million pairs of glasses since its founding.
“The Chicago Bulls jersey is one of the most iconic in the NBA and
recognized across the globe, so it was important for us to be methodical
and intentional in our search for a jersey patch partner. This kind of
partnership unites two brands in very substantial and visible ways,
meaning that who we choose to partner with will represent so much of who
we are as a team and signals to our fans what we stand for. In our
search, we put a high priority on partnering with a company that shares
many of the Bulls’ values. Once we started our conversations with
Zenni’s co-founder Julia Zhen and everyone at the company, it was
quickly evident to us that they also place great importance on community
and family, and for those reasons and many more we are excited to
officially welcome Zenni into our Bulls family,” said Michael Reinsdorf,
Bulls President and COO.
Beginning with the 2018-19 season, Zenni’s brand logo will be sewn onto
the left breast of all editions of the Chicago Bulls jerseys, which will
debut on Thursday, Oct. 18 when the team visits the Philadelphia 76ers
for their season opener. The jersey will make its first home court
appearance at the United Center on Saturday, Oct. 20 when the Bulls host
the Detroit Pistons.
“The entire Zenni team couldn’t be more ecstatic to become the Chicago
Bulls most visible partner. The Bulls brand is iconic and global and
Zenni aspires to have that same domestic and international relevance
someday. We know this will be a significant step to creating awareness
that eyewear, especially prescription glasses, can be affordable, high
quality and stylish at the same time. We’re excited about amplifying our
brand in the Chicago market and beyond wherever the Bulls are being seen
around the world. We already have one million existing customers in the
Chicagoland area and look forward to engaging many more through our
partnership. The opportunity to educate on the need for eye protection
before correction will be a key initiative for us along with helping the
greater Chicagoland community receive the eyewear they may need,” said
Julia Zhen, co-founder of Zenni Optical.
To celebrate their new partnership, on the afternoon of Oct. 16 the
Bulls and Zenni hosted more than 100 of Zenni’s top Chicago area
customers at a launch event in the United Center atrium, where they
heard from Michael Reinsdorf and Zenni executives and enjoyed an
exclusive meet and greet session with new Zenni Bulls ambassadors Zach
LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Robin Lopez. These special Zenni fans were
welcomed by members of the Bulls staff and the team’s mascot, Benny the
Bull, all wearing Zenni glasses. They were treated to performances by
Bulls entertainers, and viewed social content created for the
announcement, including a video piece by Chicago artist Travis Ramos
Brooks that creatively melds Zenni glasses with Bulls imagery and photos
of Bulls players/fans wearing Bulls colored Zenni frames.
Sharing a mutual dedication to giving back, the Bulls and Zenni will
collaborate on meaningful community initiatives that will demonstrate
their shared commitment to providing neighbors with resources they need.
Zenni will also receive prime integration across the Bulls marketing
channels, including engaging in-arena activations, branding on media
interview backdrops and helping the team deliver top digital content to
fans around the world, among others.
The Bulls retained Excel Sports Management to assist with the jersey
patch sales process.
To learn more about the Zenni partnership, please visit www.bulls.com/zenni.
ABOUT ZENNI
Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear business in 2003 to make high
quality prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone.
Based in Marin County, California, Zenni offers men, women, and children
the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through
high-quality prescription glasses and sunglasses. With its curated
collections and thousands of frames, Zenni has sold nearly 25 million
pairs of glasses since its founding. For more information, visit www.zenni.com
or connect on Facebook,
Twitter,
Instagram
or Pinterest.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005909/en/