Zenoss Announces 2019 Results

03/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced its company highlights for 2019. Among many accomplishments, Zenoss recorded key sales milestones in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, the industry's first full-stack monitoring plus AIOps platform.

The company cited product breakthroughs in AIOps and application monitoring, strong reseller and technology partnerships, and global expansion as key factors in their record achievements. Zenoss was named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring and was recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for AIOps Platforms as well as the Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools.

"Zenoss now offers the most complete platform for IT monitoring and AIOps on the market," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We are extremely pleased with our Zenoss Cloud growth in 2019. We appreciate the validation from industry analysts, including Forrester and Gartner, and we are poised for a big run in 2020."

The company reported the following results and highlights:

  • Zenoss Cloud annual recurring revenue grew by 1,100% year over year
  • Added $17.5 million in funding
  • Expanded footprint in Europe and the Middle East through strategic partnerships
  • Launched EMEA Zenoss Cloud zone in Munich
  • Named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring
  • Recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools
  • Recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms
  • Named a finalist in the 2019 SaaS Awards for Best Data-Driven Solution
  • Named one of the 20 coolest cloud management and migration companies in CRN's annual Cloud 100 list
  • Zenoss Chief Revenue Officer George Kanuck recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief
  • Launched product capabilities including AIOps, application monitoring, intelligent dashboards, cloud cost management, serverless monitoring, and Google Cloud Dataflow monitoring
  • Named Matt Bates chief financial officer, Ani Gujrathi chief technical officer, and Jean Smith vice president of customer operations

To learn more about Zenoss, visit https://www.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact
Jill Ford
pr@zenoss.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenoss-announces-2019-results-301022243.html

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
